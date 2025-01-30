This year’s Six Nations tournament marks a quarter of a century since Italy joined the competition - turning five into six.

Originally called the Home Nations Championship, involving teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England, the rugby contest was first held in 1883.

In 1910 France joined, making it the Five Nations, but were then expelled in 1932 following accusations of professionalism (at that point it was a strictly amateur sport), and violent conduct.

The competition returned to the Home Nations format until 1947 when France were readmitted, once again making it the Five Nations.

Things remained the same for over 50 years, before Italy joined in 2000 and ushering in the era of the Six Nations.

Here are the 10 top points scorers of the last 25 years.

1 . Johnny Sexton The top scorer in Six Nations history is Ireland's Johnny Sexton. He's amassed a remarkable 566 points. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ronan O'Gara Another Irishman is in second spot - Ronan O'Gara with 557 poinits to his name over his Six Nations career. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Owen Farrell England's Owen Farrell is his country's top Six Nations scorer. He's amassed a total of 528 points in the tournament over the years. | Getty Images Photo Sales