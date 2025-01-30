Three of the highest points scorers in Six Nations history.Three of the highest points scorers in Six Nations history.
Three of the highest points scorers in Six Nations history. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Six Nations Points Scorers: The 10 players to have scored most points in the tournament - including three Scots

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:52 BST

The tournament in its current format has been played since 2000.

This year’s Six Nations tournament marks a quarter of a century since Italy joined the competition - turning five into six.

Originally called the Home Nations Championship, involving teams from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England, the rugby contest was first held in 1883.

In 1910 France joined, making it the Five Nations, but were then expelled in 1932 following accusations of professionalism (at that point it was a strictly amateur sport), and violent conduct.

The competition returned to the Home Nations format until 1947 when France were readmitted, once again making it the Five Nations.

Things remained the same for over 50 years, before Italy joined in 2000 and ushering in the era of the Six Nations.

Here are the 10 top points scorers of the last 25 years.

The top scorer in Six Nations history is Ireland's Johnny Sexton. He's amassed a remarkable 566 points.

1. Johnny Sexton

The top scorer in Six Nations history is Ireland's Johnny Sexton. He's amassed a remarkable 566 points. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another Irishman is in second spot - Ronan O'Gara with 557 poinits to his name over his Six Nations career.

2. Ronan O'Gara

Another Irishman is in second spot - Ronan O'Gara with 557 poinits to his name over his Six Nations career. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
England's Owen Farrell is his country's top Six Nations scorer. He's amassed a total of 528 points in the tournament over the years.

3. Owen Farrell

England's Owen Farrell is his country's top Six Nations scorer. He's amassed a total of 528 points in the tournament over the years. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
England's World Cup hero Johnny Wilkinson was also instrumental in their Six Nations success - getting 486 points on the board when he was playing.

4. Jonny Wilkinson

England's World Cup hero Johnny Wilkinson was also instrumental in their Six Nations success - getting 486 points on the board when he was playing. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Six NationsSportScotlandItalyFrance
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice