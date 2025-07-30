New food, drink and live music venue to open in Edinburgh for the festivals
Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn is transforming a site in Edinburgh into an open-air food and drink destination.
Stockbridge Social on Raeburn Place will open on Friday from 11am on the site once home to Neighbourgood Market.
The destination will bring people together through the very best of Scottish food, drinks and entertainment, with free entry throughout August.
Food traders confirmed for the launch include Cromars, the St Andrews chippy making its Edinburgh debut, which has previously been crowned East Scotland’s best fish and chips.
The trader will be joined by steak frites specialists Flame to Fork and cult pizza outfit Wanderers Kneaded. As well as Innis & Gunn’s award-winning beer, Edinburgh Gin and Lost Orchards, the cider makers known for replanting Scotland’s lost orchards, will be on offer.
An entertainment programme is also in the works, with more details to be announced soon.
One thing guaranteed to be on the menu is Scottish trad music. Innis & Gunn has become one of the genre’s biggest champions, most recently as headline sponsor of Celtic Connections.
To mark its return as the official beer partner of the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the brewery recently launched a summer-long takeover of The Mound, which kicked off with a one-night-only show from Mànran.
Just a short walk from Stockbridge, the Mound site will run daily until August 24, offering a full programme of live music, street food and locally brewed drinks in the heart of the city.
Fresh from a string of sold-out shows, Scotland’s biggest Celtic band Skipinnish will play The Mound on August 22.
This latest opening adds to Innis & Gunn’s growing involvement with Scotland’s biggest cultural events, including the Royal Highland Show, Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay festivals, Belladrum and the Fringe itself.
Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “We’re incredibly proud to play a big part in the fabric of Scotland’s capital – from the Highland Show to the Fringe to the Christmas market – and the fact we have this incredible opportunity to take over the market in Stockbridge is unbelievably exciting. It’s a very proud moment for us.
“With the Fringe returning and Oasis coming to town, Edinburgh is electric and we’re cock-a-hoop to be part of it all.”
Stockbridge Social will run daily throughout August, with free entry seven days a week. The venue is dog and family-friendly, with shaded seating and a community feel.
