Celtic Connections 2025: Here are 10 great gigs you can still get tickets for - including Lloyd Cole

First taking place in Glasgow in 1994, Celtic Connections has grown into one of Scotland's largest music festivals - attracting well over 100,000 people to hundreds of concerts every January.
This year's event runs across the city from January 16-February 2, featuring the best traditional Scottish music, alongside international folk, roots and world music artists.
Here are 10 events which caught our eye and still have tickets available.
1. Gretchen Peters
One of Nashville's most beloved artists, Gretchen Peters has been nominated for two Grammys, a Golden Globe, numerous other awards, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. As well as writing her own material, she has written for a wide range of artists including Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill. She's playing The Barony Hall on Friday, January 17, at 7.30pm. Support is provided by Scottish group The Black Denims. | Getty Images
2. Lyle Lovett
Remarkably there are still a few tickets for Lyle Lovett's concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at 7.30pm on Sunday, January 19. The country singer, and former husband of Hollywood actress Julia Roberts, has released 14 albums since his self-titled debut in 1986. He's won four Grammy Awards, the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. He's in town backed by his 'acoustic group' and will be supported by special guest Jon Muq. | Getty Images for Americana Music
3. Lindisfarne
There are still a few balcony tickets left for legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne concert at The Old Fruitmarket at 8pm on Sunday, January 19. It's not the same lineup of 50 years ago (pictured), but founder member Rod Clements remains on vocals, mandolin, fiddle and guitar to deliver classics like 'Meet Me On The Corner', 'Fog On The Tyne', 'Lady Eleanor' and 'Run For Home'. | Getty Images
4. Lloyd Cole
Formerly of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, English singer-songwriter Lloyd Cole formed his chart-topping band in Glasgow in the 1980s, so his appearance at Celtic Connections will be a bit of a homecoming. His solo career has seen him release 12 studio albums, most recently 2023’s 'On Pain'. There are still a few seats left for his gig at The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at 8pm on Tuesday, January 21. | Getty Images