Celtic Connections 2025: Here are 10 great gigs you can still get tickets for - including Lloyd Cole

1 . Gretchen Peters

One of Nashville's most beloved artists, Gretchen Peters has been nominated for two Grammys, a Golden Globe, numerous other awards, and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. As well as writing her own material, she has written for a wide range of artists including Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill. She's playing The Barony Hall on Friday, January 17, at 7.30pm. Support is provided by Scottish group The Black Denims. | Getty Images