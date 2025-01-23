‘Most beautiful’ Scottish hotel with Michelin recommended restaurant has closed down
A Highland hotel and restaurant that’s been described as Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ has closed its doors for good. Boath House just outside the seaside village of Nairn reopened under the ownership of Cabin Studio (the team behind London’s Sessions Arts Club) in 2022, with their dining room opening just last year. It had been on the market for offers over £1,975,000 and was once described as the most beautiful Regency House in Scotland. Before this the business had been family owned, and was home to a Michelin Star restaurant, something that seemed to be a potential again under the new ownership. The seasonal tasting menu, tranquil surroundings and art-filled rooms made for an ideal escape, with national titles such as Vogue giving it rave reviews. Michelin added the Boath House Dining Room to the guide at the end of last year. But now the Georgian A-listed mansion home has closed down.
In an email seen by The Scotsman, the Boath House team confirmed that the hotel and restaurant have ceased trading as of today (23 January) and that the business is closed with immediate effect. All bookings have been cancelled and the website states that the hotel and dining room are closed until further notice.
Begbies Traynor Group plc have been appointed as liqudators of the company due to its ‘financial position.’ Anyone with vouchers for Boath House is advised to speak to their bank or credit card company to request a chargeback claim.
Boath House had 10 en suite bedrooms, and is set in acres of tranquil grounds. These grounds were home to a four-bedroom Boath Lodge, two one-bed cabins (The Writing Studio and The Painting Studio), and what was a soon-to-launch Musicians Studio complete with an analogue studio setup as well as the popular Garden Cafe. In the kitchen was head chef Philip Mcenaney and sous chef Katie Austin who created the dinner menus that ranged from an Artists’ menu named in honour of the hotel’s artist residency program, and The Experience Menu, an eight-course tasting menu with an optional wine pairing. Of this offering Michelin inspectors said: “A Georgian-style property situated in a 10-acre estate close to the Moray Firth, Boath House describes itself as a ‘sanctuary’, for those wishing to explore the area and for artists who come here to work on the proviso they leave some of their art behind to display. The restaurant is run in a way that adds to the calming, back-to-nature feel of the place; the cooking is produce-driven, with quality ingredients like aged wild turbot supplemented by plenty from their own grounds. The Garden Café is open on Fridays and Saturdays as an alternative dining option.”
