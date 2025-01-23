‘Most beautiful’ Scottish hotel with Michelin recommended restaurant has closed down

A Scottish restaurant and hotel that’s been recommended recently in the Michelin Guide has closed with immediate effect.

A Highland hotel and restaurant that’s been described as Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ has closed its doors for good. Boath House just outside the seaside village of Nairn reopened under the ownership of Cabin Studio (the team behind London’s Sessions Arts Club) in 2022, with their dining room opening just last year. It had been on the market for offers over £1,975,000 and was once described as the most beautiful Regency House in Scotland. Before this the business had been family owned, and was home to a Michelin Star restaurant, something that seemed to be a potential again under the new ownership. The seasonal tasting menu, tranquil surroundings and art-filled rooms made for an ideal escape, with national titles such as Vogue giving it rave reviews. Michelin added the Boath House Dining Room to the guide at the end of last year. But now the Georgian A-listed mansion home has closed down.

Boath House is near Nairn | Liam Black

In an email seen by The Scotsman, the Boath House team confirmed that the hotel and restaurant have ceased trading as of today (23 January) and that the business is closed with immediate effect. All bookings have been cancelled and the website states that the hotel and dining room are closed until further notice.

Begbies Traynor Group plc have been appointed as liqudators of the company due to its ‘financial position.’ Anyone with vouchers for Boath House is advised to speak to their bank or credit card company to request a chargeback claim.