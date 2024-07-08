If you’re looking for a weekend retreat that has amazing food, beautiful artwork and tranquil grounds then look no further than this Highland gem.

A trip to the Highlands is always a good idea, but if you want to feel like you’re living it up Bridgerton style then head to Boath House, located just outside of the seaside village of Nairn. Boath House is the Scottish retreat from Cabin Studio (the team behind London’s Sessions Arts Club) and it’s billed as a haven for creatives on Scotland’s north coast, embodying the pillars of art, food, music, and produce. The Georgian A-listed mansion home, which is now a nine en-suite bedroom hotel, is situated in 20 acres of tranquil grounds. These grounds are home to four-bedroom Boath Lodge, two one-bed cabins (The Writing Studio and The Painting Studio), a soon-to-launch Musicians Studio complete with an analogue studio setup and a popular Garden Cafe which is located in the house’s walled garden and serves wood fired pizzas.

Boath House is near Nairn | Liam Black

If you’re after a more formal meal than you can tuck into dinner in the dining room, which is situated in what was once the grand house’s breakfast parlour. The dining room’s menus utilise the grounds carefully grown produce wherever possible, venturing further afield around Scotland only when necessary. At the helm of the kitchen is head chef Philip Mcenaney and sous chef Katie Austin. Philip gained experience at Trinity in London working under Adam Byatt, Whatley Manor Hotel under Niall Keating, Hertog Jan in Bruges, Belgium, and Ode in Tokyo, while Katie refined her skills at Trinity Clapham over three years, recognising that the produce coming through their door in London originated from the Highlands, they decided to relocate, placing themselves in the heart of the region to have first hand access and showcase its best offerings. Guests can order dinner from an Artists’ menu named in honour of the hotel’s artist residency program, which has two courses for £28 and three for £35 or there’s The Experience Menu, an eight-course tasting menu with an optional wine pairing.

One of the grand bedrooms in the main house | Boath House

After a delicious dinner, guests can retire to one of the nine bedrooms - we recommend a grand room with twin-bath ensuite and views across the beautiful grounds. The colour palette is neutral, with a statement butter yellow headboard on the king sized bed. There’s vintage furniture and a well-placed armchair in the window. The bedroom is huge - so none of the traditional furniture is overbearing. There’s a desk with pencils and paper provided if you get into a creative mood. Amenities in the rooms include original artworks, AudioPro C10 speakers, tea and coffee facilities including fresh ground coffee, dried flower loose chamomile tea and Barry’s tea. In the bathroom, full sized Aesop toiletries are provided.

There’s nothing nicer than walking the grounds (the house has dog-friendly rooms so you can bring your four legged friends and enjoy a stroll around). There’s also a wood fired sauna hidden within the grounds, which can be booked from 12-5pm. It’s located next to a burn, and there’s an outdoor shower, meaning you can cool down. If you do want to venture away from this tranquil haven, Nairn is about a five minute drive away where you can go golfing, fishing or just enjoy the beautiful beaches.