A Scottish stately home-turned-hotel that was home to a Michelin recommended restaurant has reopened under new management.

A Highland hotel and restaurant that’s been described as Scotland’s ‘most beautiful’ has reopened under new management, after it was closed down in January. Boath House just outside the seaside village of Nairn reopened in March, it has previously been under the ownership of Cabin Studio (the team behind London’s Sessions Arts Club) since 2022. The hotel restaurant, the Dining Room, had been given a nod from Michelin Guide in late 2023 and the Garden Cafe was popular with guests, locals and families.

The shock announcement of what was once described “the most beautiful Regency House in Scotland” was confirmed on 23 January with Begbies Traynor Group plc having been appointed as liquidators of the company due to its ‘financial position.’

Boath House is near Nairn | Liam Black

Now fans of the art-filled property with its stunning grounds will be pleased to know that it has reopened under new management group of four couples, and with a new head chef. The aim now is to better involve the local Nairn community, and work closely with owners Steven and Lorna Mayne. The Garden Cafe is open Wednesdays to Sunday from 10am-4pm, with a new farm shop, and the new dining room restaurant , named Moines and led by head chef Iain Nicholson, will open this summer.

Posting about the news, the new team wrote: “Boath House opens a new chapter in March 2025, led by a fresh, in-house management group. We’re excited to bring new energy to this timeless Highland retreat, creating a place of warmth & connection. We're thoughtfully reimagining every aspect of the Boath House experience with our community at heart, creating a sanctuary where both neighbours and those visiting this incredible corner of the world can gather, connect, and create lasting memories. We look forward to welcoming you back.”

Speaking to the Inverness Courier , new general manager, Chris Lewis said: “It’s quite overwhelming to see this support already. We are a completely new company, but we felt there was a cloud, so as a management company we decided that we wanted people to know as quickly as possible that we intended this to be reborn as a place for everyone, and meet them, and to let them see what is all about. We are reopening Boath House as we imagine it should be. For us, it’s a place where local people can come and share local products and just enjoy a place of beauty. It’s a community place, a place for family.”

Cabin Studio took on the hotel and restaurant and opened the venue in 2022 after it had been on the market for offers over £1,975,000. The seasonal tasting menu, tranquil surroundings and art-filled rooms made for an ideal escape, with national titles such as Vogue giving it rave reviews. Former chefs Katie Austin and Phil Mcenaney were named as ‘ones to watch’ by the Good Food Guide and had overseen the Dining Room restaurant getting a Michelin recommendation. Under the previous family owners the restaurant had been awarded One Michelin Star.