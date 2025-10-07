9 of the best autumn Scottish walks that end with cosy bars and restaurants

Those clear, crisp days of autumn and winter provide us with the perfect excuse to get outside and enjoy a breath of fresh air and a bracing walk - made even better when there’s a cosy pitstop at the end.
While scaling a Munro isn’t for everyone, we are fortunate to have plenty of shorter and more gentle winter walks in Scotland.
These 9 short walks are within a stone’s throw of some of Scotland’s best foodie destinations and provide another reason to search for those hiking boots and reward yourself with a delicious meal, drink or staycation.
After all your walking efforts, there really is no better way to end a stroll than with a heartwarming meal and a comfortable room for the night.
1. Links house at Royal Dornoch - Take a beach stroll at Dornoch
Take a wander along Dornoch sands, with its miles of golden sand, and fresh sea air that blows the cobwebs away. The beach stretches south from the rocks at Dornoch Point, where there is shelter on a windy day, to the mouth of the Dornoch Firth. This jaw-droppingly beautiful blue flag beach has Seaside Award status and is only a short mile stroll from the centre of the village of Dornoch.
Stay overnight at Links house at Royal Dornoch, the UK’s most northerly luxury five-star hotel destination. It is both located a few minutes’ walk from the beach and less than 100 yards from the first tee at Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Dornoch’s Blue Flag beach has gentle shallows which are perfect for paddling or swimming if you are feeling hardy. If you are lucky, you may spot seals and even occasionally dolphins playing in the Firth.
After your walk, be sure to visit the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, which has been awarded 2 AA rosettes for culinary excellence. Head chef Theo Creton, leads the kitchen team of five at MARA restaurant, which is named after the Gaelic word for ‘the Sea.’ MARA is also open to both hotel guests and non-residents, and its menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients and Highland traditions. Menu highlights will include wild Ardgay venison, Portmahomack lobster, and freshly picked herbs from the hotel’s very own kitchen garden. | contributed
2. The Old Manse of Blair, Boutique Hotel & Restaurant, Blair Atholl - The Falls of Bruar
Head for the Cairngorms, the UK’s largest National Park, where you will discover The Old Manse of Blair, a 23-bedroom boutique hotel on the outskirts of Blair Atholl. Nearby, you can discover the Falls of Bruar scenic stroll, which has been described as the ‘Greatest Walk in Perthshire’.
The Falls of Bruar walk starts at the House of Bruar car park. You just follow the signs behind the retail complex, following the Bruar burn upstream. The walk is 2.5km / 1.5 miles, but allow at least 1.5 hours as it is fairly strenuous. On the way, you will be rewarded with views of the gorge from two stone bridges.
What better way to end your winter walk than with dinner or an overnight stay at The Old Manse of Blair, which has been recognised by the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland. Executive chef, Scott Davies has an unwavering commitment to provenance, so the menus are inspired by nature's bounty and the evolving seasons. Expect showstopping, locally foraged dishes that will surpass all expectations.
If you want more of a strenuous walking challenge, then you could tackle the trio of Munros summits; Càrn Liath, Bràigh Coire Chruinn and Càrn nan Gabhar known as Beinn A Ghlo.
| Old Manse of Blair
3. The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant, Port Appin, Argyll - Clach Thoull walk
The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant is tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, and offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull. It is home to Scotland’s ‘Chef of the Year’ and was awarded the title of the ‘Romantic Restaurant of the Year.’
If you are after a bit of a leg stretch, just head along the Clach Thoull route 2.5km / 1.5 miles, which should take you no more than 1 - 1.5 hours. This short coastal stroll follows the path along the promontory at Port Appin and has stunning views.
Take the signposted track behind the hotel, which meanders past cliffs, beaches and woodland. Along the way, you can expect to see a geological archway, deer, seals and plenty of birdlife. At the end of the track by a house, you will spy a sign for Port Appin. Just make your way along the woodland path and a grass field. Before continuing along this route through a gate onto a minor road, which leads to where you started.
What better way to end your walk than with lunch or dinner at The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant? One of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, head chef Michael Leathley’s menus feature the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel.
The Pierhouse restaurant has three silver stars, two AA rosettes and is one of only three Argyll restaurants included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland. The ethos of the Pierhouse is to use locally sourced food, simply cooked. It is worth discovering a plate of local rope-grown mussels steamed in garlic, or a dish of Caledonian oysters freshly harvested from Loch Creran just 10 minutes away or a steaming soufflé filled with tangy Mull cheddar. | Pierhouse
4. The Three Chimneys, Dunvegan, Colbost, Skye - Coral Beach stroll
Stroll to Coral Beach, one of the most unique beaches on the Isle of Skye. It only takes a 45-minute walk to reach it along a 3.6km track. Just head along to the north of the island to the small crofting community of Claigan, which is a short drive away from Dunvegan Castle, before meandering along the farm track down to the beach. Along the way, you can gaze out over stunning blue seas, which make it the perfect weekend ramble before a spot of lunch.
Just a few miles along the road from Coral Beach lies The Three Chimneys and the House-Over-By in Colbost. This long-standing restaurant serves the best of the Isle of Skye produce. The restaurant with rooms is set in a classic crofters cottage, renowned for its hyper-local sourcing, bringing Orbost Farm beef, rare-breed Iron Age pork and wild venison to the table. Be sure to warm up with an aperitif in the cosy House-Over-By before dinner time. | Three Chimneys