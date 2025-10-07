9 of the best autumn Scottish walks that end with cosy bars and restaurants

3 . The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant, Port Appin, Argyll - Clach Thoull walk

The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant is tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, and offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull. It is home to Scotland’s ‘Chef of the Year’ and was awarded the title of the ‘Romantic Restaurant of the Year.’ If you are after a bit of a leg stretch, just head along the Clach Thoull route 2.5km / 1.5 miles, which should take you no more than 1 - 1.5 hours. This short coastal stroll follows the path along the promontory at Port Appin and has stunning views. Take the signposted track behind the hotel, which meanders past cliffs, beaches and woodland. Along the way, you can expect to see a geological archway, deer, seals and plenty of birdlife. At the end of the track by a house, you will spy a sign for Port Appin. Just make your way along the woodland path and a grass field. Before continuing along this route through a gate onto a minor road, which leads to where you started. What better way to end your walk than with lunch or dinner at The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant? One of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, head chef Michael Leathley’s menus feature the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel. The Pierhouse restaurant has three silver stars, two AA rosettes and is one of only three Argyll restaurants included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland. The ethos of the Pierhouse is to use locally sourced food, simply cooked. It is worth discovering a plate of local rope-grown mussels steamed in garlic, or a dish of Caledonian oysters freshly harvested from Loch Creran just 10 minutes away or a steaming soufflé filled with tangy Mull cheddar. | Pierhouse