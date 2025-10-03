All the Scottish winners of TripAdvisor Best of the Best Awards - including Edinburgh 'institution'

Travellers' Choice Awards : Best of the Best Restaurants 2025 is the final Travellers’ Choice category to be announced for this year.

Awards are determined on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews over the last 12 months and winners are among the top one percent of restaurants listed on the site and 22 businesses in Scotland made the cut.

The 2025 awards serve up eight distinct subcategories: Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Date Night, Hidden Gems, Vegan & Vegetarian and Pet-Friendly. New for this year is One-of-a-Kind, which recognises truly unique dining experiences. To celebrate Tripadvisor anniversary this year, the brand has included a special 25th Anniversary category to celebrate travellers’ all time favourites.

“Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants are celebrated for their extraordinary cuisine, attentive service, and remarkable locations, where most importantly, diners go to make special memories.

“From hidden local gems to one-of-a-kind destinations, Tripadvisor’s community guides travellers to restaurants that become cherished favourites or once-in-a-lifetime experiences, all backed by trusted reviews,” said Kristen Dalton, president, Tripadvisor.

Here are all the Scottish businesses that won, including an Edinburgh restaurant named all time favourite.

1 . The Witchery, Edinburgh All time favourite, TripAdvisor 25th anniversary award | The Witchery Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Rhubarb - The Restaurant at Prestonfield, Edinburgh Best fine dining UK | Rhubarb Photo: Third Party Photo Sales