I stayed at 'majestic' Scottish seaside hotel - it was perfect for dog owners

An award-winning hotel in a popular seaside location is offering a dog-friendly stay and activities this autumn. Rosalind Erskine and her dog Archie visited to find out what’s in store.

Autumn is an ideal time for exploring Scotland’s countryside and coast ; the cool, crisp days - ideally in the sunshine - and falling leaves make the beautiful scenery even more striking. What makes it even better is being accompanied by a four legged friend , and I am always keen to find new walking destinations for Archie (my - still very much bonkers at nine years old - cockapoo). Which is why I was intrigued to try the Marine & Lawn autumn adventure weekend series, a curated selection of dog-friendly itineraries developed in collaboration with Hollie Jenkins, founder of The Edinburgh Spaniels.

Archie at the Marine hotel in North Berwick | Rosalind Erskine

Budget or boutique?

This grand spa hotel was given a complete refurbishment by current owners Marine & Lawn in 2021. The 84 rooms are all stylishly decorated and some have panoramic views of the Firth of Forth and the iconic Bass Rock. Rates start at £229 per room per night including full Scottish breakfast and VAT, making this a real boutique offering.

Room service

The Marine North Berwick overlooks the 16th hole of the historic West Links course of North Berwick Golf Club.

Our sea view twin room was a stylish and serene space with a comfortable armchair and chaise lounge to take in the view. The decor is a mix of clashing prints and colours, but it all works and the golf inspired bedside cabinets give it a preppy feel. The prints and warm colour scheme of deep red, browns and the dark furniture create a cosy atmosphere.

Dogs can also unwind on a branded Marine & Lawn bed and tuck into treats and water from a water bowl. Dogs also get a limited-edition Marine & Lawn-branded bandana when booked on this offering. While we didn’t have these in our room for Archie, there was still plenty of space for him to relax.

The Seaview Suite at Marine North Berwick. Pic: Contributed

Wining and dining

The Bass Rock Bar, which serves posh pub grub such as beer battered haddock and chips; haggis bon bons; beef and ale stew; monkfish scampi and chips and a Scotch beef burger is dog friendly, and a relaxed spot for a bite to eat. There's also The Lawn restaurant, which is where breakfast is served, and has an Italian-inspired menu of pastas pizzas and seasonal starters and meat dishes on offer for dinner.

Afternoon tea is also available in The Bass Rock bar and the seating area behind reception with its lovely sea views. We enjoyed a traditional afternoon tea of finger sandwiches, scones and cakes including lemon meringue swiss roll with lemon curd cream and carrot cake with orange blossom mascarpone.

Worth getting out of bed for

Hugo, Spencer and Archie enjoying their walk in North Berwick | Hollie Jenkins

For this experience, Hollie has curated two dog friendly itineraries; a three day itinerary or a single day itinerary, available as a complimentary add on when booking an afternoon tea or a stay at Marine North Berwick. Each itinerary includes a selection of curated canine-friendly walking routes ranging from 5km - 20km, highlighting the best of North Berwick’s natural beauty.

Archie, Hollie, Hugo, Spencer, my mum and I undertook the single day itinerary which, given the weather, didn’t include a hike to the summit of North Berwick Law but did include a lovely walk through the high street to The Lodge Grounds. We the took the Glen path into the Glen and seafront at Milsey Bay, passed East Beach, we stopped by the harbour before heading back into the town to Steampunk for a coffee. Refreshed, we walked to West links on to Broad Sands beach where the dogs had a run around and dip in the sea. After which we headed back to the hotel to dry off and enjoy an afternoon tea.

The single day itinerary usually includes a hike up to the summit of North Berwick Law, offering sweeping views over the coastline, and through the picturesque woodlands of The Glen. A second walk is a simple out-and-back route along West Links Golf Course and across the expansive Broad Sands Beach, where dogs can roam freely into the sea.

Longer routes are available within the weekend itinerary. One option includes a walk along the rugged coastal path to Tantallon Castle, the ruins of a 14th-century fortress with views of Bass Rock and the North Sea. An alternative route follows the path beside Yellowcraig beach, overlooking Fidra Island - said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s book Treasure Ireland - and along to the hidden Dirleton Caves.

After all the walking, unwind in the spa which has a pool, steam room, Jacuzzis and outdoor plunge pool.

Little extras

The fluffy robes, well stocked tea and coffee (and shortbread) in the rooms were a welcome addition, making it even more like a home-from-home.

Guestbook comments

Of her itineraries, Hollie said: “It was an honour to be asked by the Marine & Lawn team to join their Adventure Weekends initiative - I really admire the heritage of the hotels and passion they have for Scotland, and these weekends are a brilliant extension to that. Experiencing what Scotland has to offer shouldn’t be limited to just us humans, and the truly dog-friendly approach Marine & Lawn has to their four-legged guests is something I was very happy to see.

“Being able to take your pups on a trip with you is great, but it does tend to come with a fair bit of additional planning and considerations! I hope that by curating dog-friendly itineraries and walking routes for the Marine guests, we can help them bypass the stress and time of searching for options, and instead, make the most of enjoying their stay with their pups.”

Marine Hotel

18 Cromwell Rd, North Berwick EH39 4LZ