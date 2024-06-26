Maison by Glaschu

From pastries to ice-creams, festivals and oysters, here’s your seasonal run down

1 Try a giant sourdough bomboloni from the new brand of Wild Hearth Bakery in Comrie, www.wildhearthbakery.com

2 Scotland has its first specialist knife shop, Messer (Instagram @messer.scot) from the team behind nearby restaurant, Skua, both on St Stephen Street in Edinburgh’s Stockbridge.

3 Bookworms might fancy the Storytellers of Edinburgh literary-inspired afternoon tea at One Square at The Sheraton. Expect cakes and savouries inspired by JK Rowling, Sir Walter Scott and Irvine Welsh, www.onesquareedinburgh.co.uk

Temple Lane Bar in Dundee Pic: Grant Anderson

4 Celebrate Bastille Day on Sunday July 14 with the new Maison by Glaschu, Glasgow. They’re offering steak frites, along with a champagne cocktail, a cos and walnut salad, and half a bottle of red or white wine, all for £25pp, www.maisonglasgow.co.uk

5 The new Company Bakery in Eskmills, Musselburgh, is due to open in July, www.companybakery.com

6 Seed Store restaurant opens at Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages on July 11. It’ll be open for residents first, then non-residents. The first weekend will feature a three-course menu (£69pp) cooked by author, Romy Gill MBE, www.glendyecabinsandcottages.com

7 Until July 28, visit Edinburgh’s Neighbourgood Market, where this year’s street food vans include The Peruvian and Moskito, www.theneighbourgoodmarket.co.uk

8 Try Ardfern, the new bar, restaurant and bottle shop from Roberta Hall McCarron of Eleanore and The Little Chartroom fame, www.ardfern.co.uk

9 Join Dundee restaurant Eastfield on July 12 for a special supper club. They’re cooking over fire with Ardkinglas Estate’s Wild Kabn Kitchen, tickets £75pp, www.wildkabnkitchen.com

10 How could you order vanilla, when Glasgow’s La Gelatessa (Instagram @lagelatessa) offers gelato flavours including Vietnamese salted coffee, coconut and cranachan?

11 Gillian Veal - proprietor of Dundee cafe, The Parlour, and Cambo Cafe in Fife - is releasing Cafe Cooking (Kitchen Press, £20), which is inspired by local produce. Recipes include aubergine fritters with hot honey.

12 Glenapp Castle is offering a Downton Abbey package, from £325pp. Not only does it include Edwardian etiquette lessons, and two nights accommodation, there’s a seven-course feast and afternoon tea chucked in, m’lady, www.glenappcastle.com

13 Anstruther cider shop Aeble (Instagram @aeble_ciderbar) is teaming up with IJ Mellis to offer a cheese and cider tasting event, later this summer, date tbc.

14 Pick your own strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries, redcurrants, tayberries and more at Border Berries in Kelso, www.borderberries.co.uk

15 Talking of which, have you tried the strawberry towers (the fruit equivalent of their iconic coffee towers) at Fisher & Donaldson? They’re one of your five-a-day, www.fisheranddonaldson.com

16 Ardross Farm Shop is holding a Summer Food Fair on July 20, from 10am until 4pm, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, www.ardrossfarm.co.uk

17 The V&A in Dundee are celebrating their Kimono: From Kyoto to Catwalk show (until January 5) with a themed afternoon tea in Tatha Bar & Kitchen. Expect vanilla and matcha cake, among other treats, www.vam.ac.uk

18 Birch cafe and eatery was set up by Niall Munro, son of Runrig founder, Donnie. They cater to various summer festivals, including Belladrum in July. Find them there, or in their Portree base, www.birch-skye.co

19 The excellently named Shuckle Brothers will be serving oysters at various Glasgow venues this summer, locate them via Instagram @theshucklebrothers

20 Raise your barbecue sausage game, with the help of Edinburgh business The Chorrito Sauce Co’s Hot Honey and Bourbon Sauce (£6.95), www.chorritosauce.com

21 Or go with Miso Hot Sauce (£6.50) from Singularity Sauce Co, www.singularitysauce.co, in Aberdeenshire.

22 Have dinner in Jupiter Artland’s Wilkieston woodlands, courtesy of their head chef, Great British Menu contestant, David Millar. Dates for Wild Dining evenings include July 12 and 19, and August 23 and 30, tickets £80pp, www.jupiterartland.org

23 Balgove Larder’s Night Markets are back for the tenth summer running, on the first Tuesday of every month until September, from 5pm-9pm. Expect live music, food and demos, as well as food trucks from the likes of Wild Fire Pizza, marshmallow toasting, and the resident Steak Barn’s take on street food, www.balgove.com

24 Every picnic sandwich worth its crust should contain some of Great Glen Charcuterie’s Mustard Seed Venison Salami (£5.50), www.greatglencharcuterie.com

25 Or East Coast Cured’s Porcini and Truffle Salami, www.eastcoastcured.com

26 Visit Errington Cheese for one of their Cheese Tasting and Farm Tours on July 13, and take away some Corra Linn, www.erringtoncheese.com

27 As part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, join the Comfort Food Cabaret at the New Town Cookery School. On August 3, 5,7, 8 and 10, singing cook Michelle Pearson will be serving music, cooking and comedy, with three dishes to try, www.edfringe.com

28 On July 27, from 11am until 7pm, take part in a Ballintaggart x Gusbourne: Gather Wine & Foraging event, £85pp. This Highland Perthshire expedition will involve wine, foraging in Balnaguard Glen, and a seasonal sharing lunch, www.ballintaggart.com

29 On the 12th floor of W Edinburgh, W Deck is now open seven days a week, 1pm-11pm, with live music, DJs every Thursday night from 5pm-10pm, and a summer cocktail menu. Try the Nitro Paloma (Altos Tequila, grapefruit, agave and saline), www.whotel.com

30 Hotel and restaurant, The Leddie, in the former premises of Duck’s of Aberlady, is opening this July, www.theleddie.com

31 The Edinburgh Playhouse will soon be opening its bar and restaurant Little Picardy. Expect small plates and cocktails, www.atgtickets.com

32 The GWCT Scottish Game Fair runs from July 5-7 at Scone Palace. There will be samples in the Great Taste Market, appearances from the likes of Sarah Rankin, and Nick Nairn will be heading their Riverside Restaurant, www.scottishfair.com

33 Every Monday throughout July and August, from noon, the fabulous Kinneuchar Inn is cooking fried chicken buns, www.kinneucharinn.com

34 Money no object? The Balmoral has launched a Horizon Whisky Experience, at a mere £100,000 and available from August. It includes a bottle of The Macallan's Horizon whisky bottle, a personalised membership to the hotel's Scotch Club, a two-night star in the presidential suite, and a private tour and overnight stay at The Macallan Estate, www.roccofortehotels.com

35 Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies is popping up at St James Quarter’s Bonnie & Wild until September. At their last residency, they sold almost a tonne of these creations. Also, look out for the quarter's White Heather Club Fringe Ceilidh, on August 15, www.bonnieandwildmarket.com

36 Inver head chef Pam Brunton’s new book, Between Two Waters (Canongate Books), is out this September.

37 Relaxed fine-dining restaurant Elements, from chef Gary Townsend, is opening in Glasgow’s Bearsden on July 11, www.elementsgla.com

38 Mainstreet Trading Company, St Boswells, is hosting author Jess Elliott Dennison on August 1 from 6:30pm, tickets £12. Expect a cookery demo to celebrate the launch of her new recipe book, Midweek Recipes, www.mainstreetbooks.co.uk

39 Summer means The Lobster Shack in North Berwick is serving its wares on the pier, www.lobstershack.co.uk

40 It’s biscuit silly season. McVitie’s are launching Gold Digestives - a hybrid of their Gold Bar and Digestives - from July 7. On July 23, they’re releasing Jaffa Cakes Cola Bottle Flavour (in lieu of orange).

41 The Edinburgh Food Festival is back at George Square Gardens from July 19-28. Expect stalls from Chix and Panther M*lk, among others, www.edfoodfest.com

42 MasterChef finalist Dean Banks has opened Temple Lane – a contemporary cocktail bar in Dundee, www.templelane.co.uk

43 The highlight of the Stranraer Oyster Festival (September 13-15) is the Scottish Oyster Shucking Championships on September 13, www.stranraeroysterfestival.com

44 Thisraspberry season, try the Cranachan Truffles (£6.70) from Linlithgow-based chocolatier Sebastian Kobelt, www.sebastiankobelt.com

45 Visit Edinburgh’s Lannan Bakery (Instagram @lannanbakery), which recently won La Liste’s global Pastry Opening of the Year Award.

46 August is National Fishing Month, so head to The Bay Fish & Chips in Stonehaven, for a sustaniable supper of MSC certified haddock, www.thebayfishandchips.co.uk

47 Michelin-starred Crieff restaurant, The Glenturret by Lalique, has a new overnight stay option. Upgrade when booking dinner to include a night, from £300 per room, at The Aberturret Estate House, which is five minutes walk away. Brekkie included, www.theglenturretrestaurant.com

48 Summer is the perfect time to visit the extremely Instagrammable Glass Barn Cheese Farm & Coffee Shop on Mull,www.isleofmullcheese.co.uk

49 The Gin and Rum Festival is coming to the Briggait in Glasgow, on August 16 and 17, www.eventbrite.co.uk