Ducks of Aberlady to reopen as East Lothian hotel, pub and restaurant, The Leddie

The Leddie bedroom

Ducks Inn was something of an institution in Aberlady.

It was on West Main Street for 19 years, with Malcolm and Fiona Duck at the helm.

This summer, it will be reopening as The Leddie, with 27 bedrooms, a bar, front and rear terraces, and a 70 cover restaurant, and they’ve already opened bookings. According to them, the East Lothian destination is called after the original name for the nearby Peffer burn.

The Leddie bar

Back in September 2203, it was acquired by Northern Irish private investment company, Wirefox, via its Marram hotels business, and has been under refurbishment since. Their new general manager, Robert Clark, has experience in front of house roles at The Scran & Scallie in Edinburgh and the Bonnie Badger in Gullane.

Clark says, “We are focussed on providing great hospitality for all of our guests, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you this summer”.