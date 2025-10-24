Why is my dog eating poo? Expert explains science behind the habit and what you can do about it

All breeds of dog can develop the habit. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s a problem that ofter shocks new dog owners.

It’s one of the less glamorous sides of pet ownership: discovering your dog eating poo, whether it’s their own, another dog’s, or even - even more oddly - the cat’s.

While it can be alarming or embarrassing, especially if you have company over, this behaviour is surprisingly common in dogs.

To understand why it happens and what owners can do about it, Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com , explains the science and psychology behind this peculiar habit, and how to manage it effectively.

Is it natural behaviour for dogs to eat poo?

Coprophagia is the term used to describe the consumption of faeces and, while it can be an unpleasant topic, many dog owners will encounter it at some point. If you’re a new dog owner experiencing this, don’t be too alarmed.

It’s important to understand that coprophagia is a natural behaviour, not a sign that your dog is ‘disgusting’ or ‘broken’. In fact, according to the Blue Cross , horse manure, cow pats, cat poo, fox droppings, and even other dogs’ faeces are among the most common ‘favourites’.

Dogs evolved as scavengers during domestication from wolves, often feeding on human waste and leftovers around early settlements. A 2018 study reinforces this, and found that wolves typically ate only fresh faeces (less than two days old) to avoid ingesting intestinal parasites.”

Besides instinct, are there any other reasons dogs eat poo?

Beyond the evolutionary explanation, there are several other reasons why dogs eat faeces, some are perfectly normal, while others may signal an underlying issue.

The most common time for dogs to eat poo is after giving birth. You might notice a mother dog eating her puppies’ faeces, this is completely normal, helps keep the den clean, and usually stops after a few weeks.

However, this behaviour can sometimes become ingrained into puppies and continue into adulthood. As puppies grow and food competition increases among littermates, they can develop scavenging habits where anything, even poo, is considered fair game.

Aside from learning this behaviour from their mum, most dogs eat poo out of curiosity or boredom. It’s their way of exploring the world, much like puppies mouthing objects to learn about them. This habit often develops in puppyhood and can persist into adulthood if not addressed early.

Hunger is another common reason, particularly for new owners who are still getting used to feeding portions. A dog might not be getting enough food, or may have suddenly become more active, meaning their appetite increases.

In rare cases, an underlying health condition such as worms can play a part, as parasites can affect appetite. If you’re concerned, contact your vet so they can assess your dog.

Stress and attention-seeking can also be factors. Dogs that are bored, under-stimulated, or left alone for long periods may start eating poo as a form of self-soothing, or because it gains a reaction from their owner.

What can owners do to manage or prevent it?

There are several practical steps owners can take to curb this behaviour:

Keeping the house and garden clean and limiting access

Pick up faeces promptly from the garden or litter tray to remove temptation, prevention is the simplest and most effective strategy.

If you have a cat or another pet in the house, make sure their litter tray isn’t accessible to your dog. A pet gate might be worth the investment, alternatively a covered tray can help keep them separate.

Consider their diet or coprophagic supplements

If your dog is eating their own poo because they’ve developed a taste for it, you can try using a coprophagic supplement which change the taste of faeces to discourage the habit.

Some owners swear by adding courgette or pineapple to their dog’s food, claiming it works just as good as the supplements. While not scientifically proven, there’s no harm in trying small amounts. Just make sure to introduce any new foods slowly, as sudden dietary changes can cause stomach upsets.

It’s also worth checking that your dog’s diet is complete and suited to their age, size, and activity level. High-quality, balanced diets can help mitigate these issues, especially if hunger is the main factor.

Address boredom and anxiety

Give your dog plenty of physical exercise and mental stimulation through toys, training, and interactive games. Enrichment is key to preventing boredom-related behaviours.

For dogs that suffer from separation anxiety, consider doggy daycare, a walker, or where possible, bringing them to work. In more serious cases, a veterinary behaviourist or certified animal behaviourist can provide extra support.

Discourage the habit calmly

Owners should never punish, muzzle, or shout at their dogs for eating poo, they won’t understand what you’re doing, and it can make the problem worse.

Instead, use positive reinforcement and teach a ‘leave it’ cue. Like any habit, it takes time and consistency to break. You’ll need to repeat this routine every time your dog goes near faeces, only then will you start to see progress.

If you’re still struggling, speak to your vet. They may refer you to a behaviour specialist for tailored advice.