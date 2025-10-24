Some dogs are more likely to need a visit to the vet than others.placeholder image
Some dogs are more likely to need a visit to the vet than others. | Canva/Getty Images

Sickly Dogs 2025: These are the 13 breeds of adorable dog predisposed to most health issues - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:38 BST

Medical insurance is a must when it comes to having a pet dog - but that’s especially the case for these breeds.

We are a country that’s officially daft about dogs - it’s estimated that there are around 1.5 million in Scotland and ruff-ly 13 million across the UK.

Canine chums come in all shapes and sizes - with the UK Kennel Club recognising 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from.

Then there are also numerous crossbreeds, from expensive so-called ‘designer dogs’ to lovable mongrels.

For those preparing to become dog owners for the first time it can be confusing to settle on what type of dog to welcome into your home.

Emotional Support Dogs 2025: These are the 15 best breeds of dog to help reduce stress and anxiety - including the loving Labrador

There are numerous things to take into account, including the size of your home, whether you have young children, if you’ll be looking to leave your dog alone regularly, and whether you have time for regular long walks.

Luckily, there’s pretty much a dog for everybody, but one thing you might want to take into account is that some dogs have a greater chance of developing health problems than others.

Here are the 13 dogs most likely to need a visit to the vet and, potentially, expensive medical treatment.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Pugs are brachycephalic dogs (flat-faced) meaning they are liable to develop health issues that others are not - particularly breathing problems. These bundles of fur can also have problems with dermatitis and eye infections.

1. Pug

Pugs are brachycephalic dogs (flat-faced) meaning they are liable to develop health issues that others are not - particularly breathing problems. These bundles of fur can also have problems with dermatitis and eye infections. | Canva/Getty Images

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds.

2. Bulldog

English Bulldogs struggle with the same flat-face issues as the smaller Pug (and their close cousins the French Bulldog). They also can become obese quite easily, can suffer from allergies and commonly get skin infections in their skin folds. | Canva/Getty Images

The UK's favourite breed of dog comes with its own list of health issues to look out for. Sadly they develop cancer more often than other breeds, can suffer from elbow and shoulder dysplasia, as well as muscular dystrophy which attacks the muscles. Be careful of the amount your pet exercises too - Labs are prone to exercise-induced collapse if they get too excited.

3. Labrador Retriever

The UK's favourite breed of dog comes with its own list of health issues to look out for. Sadly they develop cancer more often than other breeds, can suffer from elbow and shoulder dysplasia, as well as muscular dystrophy which attacks the muscles. Be careful of the amount your pet exercises too - Labs are prone to exercise-induced collapse if they get too excited. | Canva/Getty Images

What's true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case with close cousin the Golden Retriever - and this extends to health issues. They are also prone to developing ichthyosis, a genetic skin condition.

4. Golden Retriever

What's true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also be the case with close cousin the Golden Retriever - and this extends to health issues. They are also prone to developing ichthyosis, a genetic skin condition. | Canva/Getty Images

