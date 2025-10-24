We are a country that’s officially daft about dogs - it’s estimated that there are around 1.5 million in Scotland and ruff-ly 13 million across the UK.
Canine chums come in all shapes and sizes - with the UK Kennel Club recognising 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from.
Then there are also numerous crossbreeds, from expensive so-called ‘designer dogs’ to lovable mongrels.
For those preparing to become dog owners for the first time it can be confusing to settle on what type of dog to welcome into your home.
There are numerous things to take into account, including the size of your home, whether you have young children, if you’ll be looking to leave your dog alone regularly, and whether you have time for regular long walks.
Luckily, there’s pretty much a dog for everybody, but one thing you might want to take into account is that some dogs have a greater chance of developing health problems than others.
Here are the 13 dogs most likely to need a visit to the vet and, potentially, expensive medical treatment.
