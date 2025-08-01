Why Do Dogs Twitch When They Sleep? Expert vet reveals reasons - and when you should be concerned

Dogs don't always lie still when they sleep. | Canva/Getty Images

Ever wondered why your dog does weird stuff when it’s asleep?

Whilst most dog owners find their pet’s sleep twitches endearing, understanding the difference between normal dreaming behaviour and potential neurological conditions that require immediate attention is a must.

Dr Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, explains: “We see owners filming their dogs’ ‘cute’ sleep movements for social media, but many don’t realise there are distinct patterns that separate healthy REM sleep from seizure activity. Knowing the difference could be crucial for your dog’s wellbeing.”

Dogs experience similar sleep cycles to humans, including REM (Rapid Eye Movement) phases where dreaming occurs.

However, distinguishing between normal sleep behaviour and concerning neurological symptoms isn’t always straightforward for pet owners.

To help out Dr Warner has shared 5 key sleep behaviours every dog owner should understand - and when something might be awry and a visit to the vet is needed.

Gentle paw paddling and soft vocalisations

Light running motions, quiet woofs or soft whimpers during sleep are completely normal. These typically last under 60 seconds—often just 5–30 seconds—and occur during REM cycles. The movements should be gentle and rhythmic, like a dog ‘chasing rabbits’ in slow motion.

Facial twitching and ear movements

Nose twitching, ear flicking or slight facial movements are common during dreams. Dogs process scents and sounds from their day, so you might see their nose working or ears perking up as they dream about interesting smells or familiar voices.

Brief muscle spasms in the legs or body

Occasional jerky movements in the limbs or slight body tremors during deep sleep are normal—especially in younger or older dogs. These should be infrequent, and the dog should remain relaxed overall. But if muscle spasms become frequent or widespread, especially alongside signs of pain or discomfort, it’s worth checking with your vet.

Tail wagging whilst asleep

A gently wagging tail during sleep often signals a pleasant dream, likely involving play, walks or familiar companionship. It’s a behaviour commonly seen in sociable, content dogs.

Eye movements under closed lids

Just like humans, dogs experience rapid eye movement during REM sleep. You might notice their eyes moving beneath closed lids—this is perfectly normal and indicates healthy sleep cycles.

When do sleep movements become concerning?

Violent or prolonged thrashing

If movements are aggressive, last over a minute, involve rigid limbs, excessive drooling or loss of bladder control, these could indicate seizure activity rather than dreaming. Any seizure-like episode lasting more than five minutes is a medical emergency and requires immediate veterinary intervention.

Difficulty waking or disorientation

A dreaming dog should wake easily with a gentle voice-calling or light noise. If they seem confused, disoriented, or take several minutes to fully come round, veterinary attention is warranted.

Frequent occurrence or pattern changes

Sudden increases in sleep movement frequency or dramatic changes from your dog’s usual sleep patterns can indicate underlying health issues, including neurological conditions or pain.

“Frequent” might mean behaviours occurring nightly or several times a week. If in doubt, it’s worth keeping a sleep log and discussing patterns with your vet.

How to support healthy sleep

Create optimal sleep environments: Provide comfortable, temperature-controlled sleeping areas away from household noise. Orthopaedic beds can help older dogs achieve deeper, more restful sleep.

Establish consistent routines: Regular bedtime schedules help regulate sleep cycles. A calm pre-sleep routine with gentle brushing or quiet time can improve sleep quality.

Monitor without interfering: Let sleeping dogs lie. If you need to check, use gentle voice-calling or low noise to wake them—not sudden physical touch.

Document concerning patterns: Keep a sleep diary if you notice unusual behaviours—note frequency, duration, and any triggers. This information is invaluable for veterinary assessment.

Breed and age-specific considerations

Puppies and senior dogs

Both groups experience more frequent sleep movements. Puppies’ developing nervous systems create more active dreams, while senior dogs may twitch more due to age-related neurological changes.

Large vs small breeds

Larger dogs often exhibit more pronounced movements due to longer limbs, but intensity shouldn’t be dramatically different. Small breeds tend to have quicker, more frequent twitches.