Dogs and children can form strong relationships.placeholder image
Child Friendly Dogs 2025: These are 17 of the best breeds of adorable dog for young families - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:50 BST

These pups all tend to get on well with the youngest members of the family.

Dogs are the most popular pets on the planet overs, with around 13 million in the UK alone - that’s over one-in-three households that include including at least one four-legged friend.

They make wonderful companions and it has been scientifically proven that they improve both our mental and physical health.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog recognised by the Kennel Club to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

And if you have young childen - or are planning a family - then there are certain breeds that should top your list.

These are breeds that tend to be calm, gentle, loving and patient - that are unlikley to snap and enjoy playing games and snuggling with their human siblings.

Here are 17 breeds that fit the bill.

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

1. Labrador Retriever

They may sometimes look a little grumpy due to their distinctive wrinkles, but the adaptable Bulldog's calm and relaxed nature makes it a perfect choice for families with young children.

2. Bulldog

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

3. Beagle

With its combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children.

4. Newfoundland

