Three of the best dog breeds to run with.
Three of the best dog breeds to run with.

Best Dogs to Run With 2025: Here are the 11 breeds of adorable dog that make great running buddies - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:20 BST

These wonderful pups will match you stride-for-stride on your daily run.

Although running can often be seen as a solitary activity, research shows that 12 per cent of runners hit the pavement with a four-legged companion.

In this year’s SportsShoes.com Running Report, 1 in 10 runners revealed they are motivated to go for a run because of their dog.

However, as dog owners know, different dog breeds offer different characteristics and traits, which mean that some are more suited to being a running partner than others.

Online running shoes retailer, SportsShoes.com, has released a new study that uses data to reveal the best breeds to run with.

Traits such as energy levels, trainability, adaptability and sociability, all things that make for a great running companion, were analysed to create a total score that highlights the top dogs for runners.

Here are the findings - they best dogs to run with.

Leading the pack is the Labrador Retriever, with an impressive score of 4.9 out of 5. Known for their friendly nature, intelligence, and boundless energy, Labradors are not only one of the most popular breeds but also one of the most compatible when it comes to logging miles together.

2. Labrador Retriever

Close behind the Lab, with a score of 4.8 is the Hungarian Vizsla, who are known for their agility and endurance.

3. Hungarian Vizsla

A breed created by crossing Bulldogs with Terriers, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was first recognised as a purebred dog breed by The Kennel Club in 1935. They are a breed that just loves to run and were scored 4.75 by researchers.

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

