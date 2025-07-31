Although running can often be seen as a solitary activity, research shows that 12 per cent of runners hit the pavement with a four-legged companion.

In this year’s SportsShoes.com Running Report, 1 in 10 runners revealed they are motivated to go for a run because of their dog.

However, as dog owners know, different dog breeds offer different characteristics and traits, which mean that some are more suited to being a running partner than others.

Online running shoes retailer, SportsShoes.com, has released a new study that uses data to reveal the best breeds to run with.

Traits such as energy levels, trainability, adaptability and sociability, all things that make for a great running companion, were analysed to create a total score that highlights the top dogs for runners.

Here are the findings - they best dogs to run with.

Labrador Retriever Leading the pack is the Labrador Retriever, with an impressive score of 4.9 out of 5. Known for their friendly nature, intelligence, and boundless energy, Labradors are not only one of the most popular breeds but also one of the most compatible when it comes to logging miles together.

Hungarian Vizsla Close behind the Lab, with a score of 4.8 is the Hungarian Vizsla, who are known for their agility and endurance.