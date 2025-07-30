It's perfectly normal for dogs to occasionally be sick - but sometimes it's a sign of a more serious problem. | Canva/Getty Images

This is vital information for any dog owner worried about their pet’s health.

Pet parents have been encouraged to understand and recognise why their dog is being sick.

While it’s perfectly normal for dogs to vomit from time to time, it’s important to know when sickness is caused by something relatively minor, like a mild upset stomach, and when it's a result of something more serious.

With the average cost in the UK of a vet consultation standing at over £58 and rising, not only will this knowledge allow owners to take appropriate action, it can also save your pets from an unnecessary - and costly - trip to the vets.

To help out Sara Rowley, Senior Nutritionist at Vet's Kitchen has shared what different colours and consistency of vomit mean, the causes, and a few tips on helping your dog recover at home.

Causes of vomiting in dogs

Vomiting in dogs can have a wide range of causes, from relatively minor issues to more urgent concerns. Some of the most common, less serious causes include:

Food allergies and intolerances

Eating too quickly

Eating off food

A minor infection or stomach bug

Car sickness

Anxiety

Eating too much grass

Reaction to a new medication

Empty stomach

Types of vomit and what they mean

The main difference in the different types of dog vomit is colour. Here are the most common ones you may come across as a dog owner.

Yellow

This is one of the most common colours of dog vomit, and if it is just a one-off, it likely isn’t a cause for concern. The yellow shade usually comes from bile and often points to an empty stomach or mild stomach upset. Other potential causes include:

Liver issues

Gallbladder issues

Hunger-induced vomiting

Green

Can’t stop your pooch from grazing on grass? This is often a culprit for green dog vomit, but like yellow sick, it can also be simply caused by an upset stomach or eating a food that doesn’t agree with them. Other potential causes of green vomit include:

Eating green food, such as green dog treats or vegetables

Ingesting rat or mouse poison — this is much rarer, but more serious. It is usually easy to spot as the vomit will be a very bright shade of green (and it can sometimes appear blue)

White

Like yellow vomit, white dog sick can be a result of hunger. It can also be a symptom of indigestion and eating too quickly. More serious (but rarer) causes include:

Intestinal blockage

Pancreatitis

Infections

Bloat — this is very serious in dogs and is classed as a medical emergency. If the vomit is foamy, this is a sign that it could be dog bloat, and you must take your pet to the vet immediately.

Clear

If your dog is throwing up clear liquid, this can be a sign that they’ve drunk too much water or drank it too fast, so this is something to keep an eye out for on hot days. If they throw up just once, this is likely no cause for concern, but if they do so repeatedly, it can be a sign of water intoxication. Other signs of water intoxication to be aware of include tiredness, weakness, confusion, dilated pupils, and producing a lot of clear urine.

Other potential causes of clear dog vomit include:

Indegestion

Liver or kidney failure

Regurgitation

Clear vomit can also be a result of more minor concerns, such as nausea, car sickness, or anxiety.

Brown

Depending on the shade of brown, this colour of dog vomit can be caused by something very minor or a result of something more serious. If your dog has an upset stomach, the brown colour is likely just the shade of digested food, especially if it is a medium to light brown.

It may also be a sign that they have swallowed mud or dirt if they have been outside recently. If your dog has a habit of eating poo, brown vomit could be caused by this. Although it isn't a pleasant task, you should smell the sick if you can to confirm this. While it doesn’t always lead to serious illness, there is a chance your dog could ingest some bad bacteria (or worse, a parasite) as a result.

If the shade is a very dark brown or black, there is a chance that this is caused by blood, which is very serious. This could be a symptom of internal bleeding or a gastric ulcer. This type of sick is best described as being the same colour and consistency as coffee grounds. This is a sign of something very serious, and you should take your pet to the vet immediately.

Red or pink

Red or pink vomit can be caused by blood in the vomit. This can be very serious, and may be caused by:

Stomach ulcers (dark red)

Stomach lining irritation (bright red)

Internal bleeding

However, a few specks of red or pink in the vomit may just be a little blood caused by throat irritation (this is more likely if your pet has thrown up more than once). Red vomit may also be a result of other less serious conditions, such as a superficial mouth injury, if your dog has been chewing on something sharp or spiky.

Vomit consistency

You should also keep an eye out for the consistency of the vomit. This can give you a clue to what the cause may be, and also indicate if it is a symptom of something more serious:

Foamy: Relatively common, foamy vomit can be a sign of small issues like indigestion, acid reflux, hunger vomiting, or upset stomach. It can also indicate more serious issues like bloat, pancreatitis, or gastritis.

Pure liquid: This can be a result of an empty stomach, drinking water too quickly, or acid reflux, as well as serious issues such as liver or kidney dysfunction.

Slimy: Like pure liquid, vomit with a slimy consistency can be a result of your dog throwing up on an empty stomach. It may also be a sign of an irritated stomach lining, which can be caused by infections.

Chunky: This is likely just a sign of partially digested food caused by an upset stomach or eating too quickly.

Grainy: As already mentioned, grainy vomit with a consistency of coffee grounds is likely a sign of internal bleeding and should be treated as a medical emergency.

When to see a vet

If your dog vomits just once and seems their usual self, you shouldn’t need to pay the vet a visit. Just give them bland food for the following 24 hours and keep a closer eye on them. However, if your dog is sick more than once a day, or for two or more days in a row, you should schedule an appointment for a checkup.

If any of the following occur, you should treat the vomiting as a medical emergency:

Dark brown, black, or coffee-ground vomit

Lots of bright red vomit

Non-stop vomiting of any kind

Foamy vomit with a bloated abdomen

High fever

Unusual behaviour or confusion

Suspected ingestion of poison or a foreign object

Make sure to pay close attention to any other symptoms they may be experiencing, too, such as:

Diarrhoea

Loss of appetite

Excessive thirst (or not drinking at all)

Low energy

Clinginess

Restlessness

Dry nose

Home remedies to ease sickness in dogs

If your pet has been sick but you know that it isn’t anything serious, there are ways you can help them feel better at home.

Change their diet: It’s best to keep your pet on a bland diet for at least 24 hours after being sick. If in doubt, stick to plain boiled chicken and rice.

Keep them hydrated: It is important to keep your dog hydrated after vomiting. If you need to make water more appetising, try giving them crushed ice to eat instead. Just make sure to give them a bit at a time, as having too much can trigger more vomiting.

Raw ginger: Just like in humans, ginger is a great way to reduce nausea in dogs. Make sure to stick to the recommended serving size for your dog (this is no more than a quarter of a teaspoon for extra small dogs and no more than three-quarters of a teaspoon for extra large canines).

Probiotics: These will help restore your dog’s gut health after an upset stomach. You can find probiotics in specially formulated supplements.