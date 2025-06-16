We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing you might like to consider when it comes to picking a pup is that some breeds are more likely to bite than others - it’s simply in their DNA.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a painful bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them more likely to bite than others.

Here are the 26 breeds most - and least - likely to bite.

Jack Russell Terrier We're starting with the dog breeds that are most likely to bite. It may surprise some that the Jack Russell Terrier is the dog most likely to nip at a human. These popular small dogs were originally bred to hunt and kill rats and other vermin, so giving chase and biting are very much in their DNA - although can be minimised with training.

German Shepherd The German Shepherd is one of the world's most useful dogs - being used as everything from guard dogs to drug detection dogs by police forces and armies around the world. One of the attributes that makes them good at these tasks is that they are willing to bite if required - for instance to stop a criminal. Inevitably a dog will occasionally make a mistake and bite someone in a way that is not acceptable.

Dachshund Even the most dedicated of Dachshund fans might be prepared to admit that these pups can be fairly 'unpredictable'. Strong-willed and delightfully naughty, the sausage dog is often a culprit when it comes to delivering a nip - it's hardly going to be life-threatening though, and they might at least pretend to be sorry (before doing it again).