We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing you might like to consider when it comes to picking a pup is that some breeds have a tendancy to be ‘velcro dogs’ - desperate to be as close to you at all times and constantly in need of reassurance and affection.

That can be lovely, but for those who need to be able to leave their dogs alone for a few hours without causing any stress or anxiety, other breeds are more independent and happy in their own company, rather than feeling the need to be pressed up against you.

With that in mind, here are the 18 stickiest - and least sticky - breeds of dog.

1 . Labrador Retriever We're starting with the most velcro of sticky pup. The UK's most popular dog for umpteen years (although it has lately received some competition from the French Bulldog), the Labrador Retriever will rarely leave their owner's side unless forced to. On walks it's unusual for these lovable creatures to stray far enough to lose sight of their humans - lest they risk losing their best friends. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Pomeranian When it comes to lap dogs, the Pomeranian is probably the ultimate example. They've pretty much been bred to curl up on humans, a trait that made them much beloved of Queen Victoria. If you think you'll be able to watch the TV alone on the couch with a Pomeranian around - think again. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Vizsla It's thought that the term 'velcro dog' was originally coined for the silky-coated Hungarian Vizsla. Thase charmers just love to be in close contact with their pet parents, whether it's on the couch or on outdoor adventures, where you can be sure they'll be right by your side at all times. The only issue is that if you really have to leave them alone, they may become anxious. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales