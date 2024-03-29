Here are some of the more unique baby names given to girls in Scotland during 2023. Here are some of the more unique baby names given to girls in Scotland during 2023.
From names such as Arwen and Eowyn to those like Alloy or Costly, there were many unusual names given to baby girls in Scotland during 2023

Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:43 GMT

Isla may have been most popular name for baby girls in Scotland last year, but there was also a record high number of names given to only one child.

Names influenced by mythology and fiction were among the most unique given to baby girls in Scotland, with those such as Olivia among the most common.

According to the National Records of Scotland, Luca was the most popular name given to baby boys pushing Noah into second place while unusual names include Boy, Demigod and Howl.

Here are the 48 most unique names given to baby girls in Scotland during 2023.

One family named their child Alloy in 2023 - perhaps they were inspired by Aloy, the protagonist of video game series, Horizon.

1. Alloy

One family named their child Alloy in 2023 - perhaps they were inspired by Aloy, the protagonist of video game series, Horizon.

Four girls were named Ariadne last year in Scotland. In Greek mythology, Ariadne was a princess who helped the hero Theseus escape the minotaur.

2. Ariadne

Four girls were named Ariadne last year in Scotland. In Greek mythology, Ariadne was a princess who helped the hero Theseus escape the minotaur.

The Greek goddess of wilderness, the hunt, young women and more, four Scottish families named their child Artemis.

3. Artemis

The Greek goddess of wilderness, the hunt, young women and more, four Scottish families named their child Artemis.

A Welsh name which can mean inspiration, Arwen is also a popular Lord of the Rings character. Eleven girls in Scotland were named Arwen in 2023.

4. Arwen

A Welsh name which can mean inspiration, Arwen is also a popular Lord of the Rings character. Eleven girls in Scotland were named Arwen in 2023.

