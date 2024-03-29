Isla may have been most popular name for baby girls in Scotland last year, but there was also a record high number of names given to only one child.

Names influenced by mythology and fiction were among the most unique given to baby girls in Scotland, with those such as Olivia among the most common.

Here are the 48 most unique names given to baby girls in Scotland during 2023.

1 . Alloy One family named their child Alloy in 2023 - perhaps they were inspired by Aloy, the protagonist of video game series, Horizon.

2 . Ariadne Four girls were named Ariadne last year in Scotland. In Greek mythology, Ariadne was a princess who helped the hero Theseus escape the minotaur.

3 . Artemis The Greek goddess of wilderness, the hunt, young women and more, four Scottish families named their child Artemis.