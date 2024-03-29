Isla may have been most popular name for baby girls in Scotland last year, but there was also a record high number of names given to only one child.
Names influenced by mythology and fiction were among the most unique given to baby girls in Scotland, with those such as Olivia among the most common.
According to the National Records of Scotland, Luca was the most popular name given to baby boys pushing Noah into second place while unusual names include Boy, Demigod and Howl.
Here are the 48 most unique names given to baby girls in Scotland during 2023.