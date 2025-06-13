We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

A dog’s IQ has a bearing on how easy it is to train - although a brainy pup still has to want to do what it’s told to be considered highly trainable, so it’s not all about intelligence.

Some breeds tend to have a range of attributes that mean it’s pretty easy to get them heading outside for the toilet, sitting, staying and walking to heel. Others, however, tend to be a little trickier.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

Having said that, here are the 26 breeds that tend to be the easiest - and hardest - to train.

1 . Border Collie We're starting off with the dogs that sometimes seem to train themselves. There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent (in fact research suggests they are the most clever of all the dog breeds) and learn amazingly fast. Once they've been taught something they just fon't forget. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Australian Cattle Dog A more unusual breed in the UK, the Australian Cattle Dog is a tireless worker – which it needs to be while droving cattle over long distances in Australia. It's a dog that seems to have trainability in its very DNA. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Papillon If you are looking for a smaller breed of dog that is easy to train, then the Papillon could be for you - they have quick minds and actively enjoy learning new things. An eagerness to please their owners means that they love being told how good they are. | Canva/Getty Images