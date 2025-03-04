Four of the world's most popular breeds of cat.Four of the world's most popular breeds of cat.
Top Cats 2025: Here are the world's 13 most popular breeds of adorable cat - including the beautiful Ragdoll 🐱

These are the fabulous felines most commonly kept as pets.

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

Here are the world’s 13 most popular, according to the Cat Fanciers’ Association who have the world’s largest registry of pedigree cats.

1. Ragdoll

For the umpteeth year, the Ragdoll is the most popular breed of cat. First bred in America in the 1960s, they are known for their docile, placid temperament and affectionate nature - no wonder cat owners love them so much. The name comes from thier tendancy to go limp when picked up. | Canva/Getty Images

2. Maine Coon

Second spot goes to the Maine Coon, which originated in the US state from which is takes its name. Known for having dog-like characteristics, they have a beautiful thick coat of hair and a reputation for being gentle giants. | Canva/Getty Images

3. Persian

The final podium spot goes to the distinctive Persian cat. It's thought that this breed was first brought over to Europe from Afghanistan and Iran in the 19th century. Unfortunately, in common with other breeds with 'flat faces' they can suffer from Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) which results in breathing and feeding problems. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Exotic

Coming in longhair and shorthair varieties, Exotic cats were first bred in the 1950s from Persian, Russian Blue and Burmesecats. They have the reputation of being lower-maintenance than their Persian ancestors but also are prone to suffering from Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome. | Canva/Getty Images

