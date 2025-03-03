For the pups taking part in the world’s biggest dog show there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.

Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.

Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.

Here are the 15 perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy in the last 16 years (the show was cancelled in 2021 due to the global pandemic).

1 . 2024: Viking Melanie Raymond poses with Viking (Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne), a three-year-old Australian Shepherd she co-owns with John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley from Solihull, Birmingham. Viking was Best in Show in 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 2023: Orca The Best in Show winner at Crufts 2023, was Orca - a Lagotto Romagnolo who had already won the gundog group. He's pictured with handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and is owned by Sabina Zdunić Šinković and Ante Lučin from Croatia. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 2022: Baxer In 2021 Crufts was cancelled due to the global pandemic. When it returned in 2022 Best in Show went to flat coated retriever Baxer - pictured with owner and handler Patrick Oware. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 2020: Maisie Maisie the Wire Haired Dachshund, from Gloucestershire, was triumphant on the final day of Crufts 2020. Owner Kim McCalmont is pictured celebrating with her. | Getty Images Photo Sales