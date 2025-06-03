Some pups are naturals when it comes to being therapy dogs.Some pups are naturals when it comes to being therapy dogs.
Some pups are naturals when it comes to being therapy dogs. | Canva/Getty Images

Therapy Dogs 2025: Here are the 13 best breeds of empathic dog to become therapy pets - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:34 BST

These incredible dogs have the power to make people feel better.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds are known for having near-magical properties when it comes to comforting people who are ill or in need of affection and compassion.

These so-called ‘therapy dogs’ are empaths that can tell what people need when it comes to pats and snuggles.

They need to be easy to train, friendly, sociable and - above all - loving.

Here are 13 of best therapy dog breeds.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. The attributes that make it such a great pet are the same that makes it a fine therapy dog - quick learners who are massively friendly and empathic. | Canva/Getty Images

2. Cocker Spaniel

Affectionate and eager to please, Cocker Spaniels have a soothing temperament. Their manageable size and loving nature make them effective therapy dogs for both children and adults needing emotional support. | Canva/Getty Images

3. Golden Retriever

What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold true for its close cousin the Golden Retriever - and that's the case for their supreme suitability as a therapy dog. Plus, they have the advantage of having a longer coat - perfect for running your hands through. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Greyhound

Surprisingly gentle and calm, Greyhounds are affectionate and quiet. Their laid-back personalities make them soothing companions, especially for anxiety sufferers and elderly individuals seeking calm, non-demanding interaction. | Canva/Getty Images

