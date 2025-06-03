We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.
By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.
The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.
And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds are known for having near-magical properties when it comes to comforting people who are ill or in need of affection and compassion.
These so-called ‘therapy dogs’ are empaths that can tell what people need when it comes to pats and snuggles.
They need to be easy to train, friendly, sociable and - above all - loving.
Here are 13 of best therapy dog breeds.