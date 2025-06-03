We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

And one thing you might like to consider is that some breeds are known for having near-magical properties when it comes to comforting people who are ill or in need of affection and compassion.

These so-called ‘therapy dogs’ are empaths that can tell what people need when it comes to pats and snuggles.

They need to be easy to train, friendly, sociable and - above all - loving.

Here are 13 of best therapy dog breeds.

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the UK's - and the world's - most popular dog. The attributes that make it such a great pet are the same that makes it a fine therapy dog - quick learners who are massively friendly and empathic. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Cocker Spaniel Affectionate and eager to please, Cocker Spaniels have a soothing temperament. Their manageable size and loving nature make them effective therapy dogs for both children and adults needing emotional support. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Golden Retriever What is true of the Labrador Retriever tends to also hold true for its close cousin the Golden Retriever - and that's the case for their supreme suitability as a therapy dog. Plus, they have the advantage of having a longer coat - perfect for running your hands through. | Canva/Getty Images