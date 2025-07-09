We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.

These are the 13 calmest dog breeds.

Bergamasco Sheepdog The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours.

Tibetan Spaniel The Tibetan Spaniel has a calming and gentle - yet playful - temperament. Don't let their relaxed demeanor fool you though - they also make for tough competitors in dog sports like agility, rally and obedience.