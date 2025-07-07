We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.

Or you may want a more vocal breed to act as a guard dog - a bit of barking is likely to deter most intruders.

Whichever is the case, some breeds are far more likley to make a noise than others.

Here are the 20 naturally noisiest - and quietest - breeds of dog.

1 . French Bulldog We're starting with the pups that are least likely to bark, or make any other kind of noise. The French Bulldog is the second most popular dog in the UK (behind the significantly noisier Labrador Retriever). It is a particularly good choice for those living in flats, since they rarely bark and don't need a huge amount of room. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Shiba Inu The highly intelligent Shiba Inu, originally from Japan, is another dog that usually only barks when there is a very good reason for it to do so. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel As quiet as they are cute, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They may bark to let you know there's somebody at the door, but other than that they are very different from the more yappy-type small dog breeds. | Canva/Getty Images