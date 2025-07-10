We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

Of course, once you’ve picked your dog, there’s the tricky matter of picking the perfect name - you’ll certainly be shouting it enough (often followed by a largely-ingored ‘NO’).

To help you out Pet Health Club, the UK’s leading pet health plan provider, has revealed the most popular dog names of the year so far.

They’ve analysed data from across their nationwide network of over 800 vet practices who care for tens of thousands of pups.

One trend in recent years is to give our pets ‘human’ names not usually associated with dogs - think something like Brian instead of Fido.

Here are the 10 most popular.

1 . Ralph Taking top spot when it comes to 'human' names for dog is Ralph. Of German and Scandinavian origin, it means 'wolf counsel' or 'wise wolf' - so it certainly works well as a dog name. Interestingly it's also the top 'human' name for cats.

2 . Frank Second spot goes to Frank. It's a name of English and German origin, meaning 'free' or 'free man'.

3 . Norman The final podium place goes to Norman. It's a name of English and French origin, meaning 'man from the north' or 'northman'. Perfect for Scottish dogs then.