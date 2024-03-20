Bringing a new puppy home for the first time is a big occasion.

The recent Crufts Dog Show has seen a big increase in people looking to get a pet dog - including those wanting to rehome a pup from a rescue centre.

Often we think of older dogs needing rehoming, but if you are looking for a puppy you still may be able to help a dog in need.

It's a great way to get a pet - particularly since, according to Mars Petcare’s recent State of Pet Homelessness Project, over a million cats and dogs in the UK currently find themselves without a home.

Pet Behaviourist Dr Tammie King, from Mars Petcare, explained: “A common misconception many people have with pet adoption is that they would have to re-home an older dog, but in reality, many puppies across the UK also have unfortunate starts to life and are searching for their perfect match."

To help out Dr King is offering new pet adopters some advice and tips on how to best welcome the newest member of their family.

She added: “Bringing home your new dog is incredibly exciting, but it’s important to have realistic expectations. The truth is change can be stressful for dogs, just like it is for humans. Your new furry friend doesn’t yet know you, your family or your house. However, the good news is there’s lots you can do to make the transition a smoother one.”

Here's what she had to say.

Preparation Before Arrival:

Dog-Proof Your Home: Ensure your living space is safe by removing any hazards or items your dog might chew on.

Essentials: Stock up on necessities like a balanced dog food, bowls, a lead, collar, a comfy bed, and toys.

Time Off Work: If you work, it’s a good idea to take a few days off so you can fully devote yourself to getting your dog settled in.

Day one

Calm Introduction: When picking up your dog, keep the environment quiet and calm. Space out introductions if you have kids or other pets to avoid overwhelming your new furry friend.

Start Small: Lots of new places will also be overwhelming for your new pet, instead of offering up the run of the house, just start off with a small area. For example, when you first get home, take your dog out to go to the toilet and then let them settle into one room.

Establish Routine: Start easing them into a routine from the get-go, so that your dog knows when it’s time for a walk, a play, rest or something to eat.

Familiarity: If possible, keep your dog’s diet exactly as it was before you picked them up. Not only will this provide familiar tastes and smells, but it’s kinder on your dog’s stomach. After a few days, you can start introducing new food, mixing it in gradually.

Day two and three

New House Rules: If you have young kids, keep gently reminding them of the rules – the dog should be approached gently and respectfully (ideally asking the dog to come to them) and is not to be disturbed when sleeping or eating.

Independence: Start gently getting your dog used to the idea that you won’t be around every single minute. A good way to ease into this is using baby gates so that you can leave your dog alone in a room for short periods of time while you’re still in the house and gradually building up into longer absences.

The following days and weeks