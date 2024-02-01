2 . Peter

Patiently waiting more than 650 days for the right family to welcome him into their life, 12-year-old Lurcher, Peter, first came to the home in 2022 as a stray and has been holding out for the right person to take him home ever since. Despite being one of the oldest residents of the home, both in age and time spent there, Nonnie Kent the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Rehoming Manager says Peter still has a lot of life left in him: “Peter is a sweetheart with a loveable nature who deserves to spend his golden years surrounded by comfort and love. Despite his age, he still enjoys walks, sniffing around our paddock, and playing with his favourite soft toys. He can be easily overwhelmed so he just needs an owner who’s willing to work with him at his pace.”