Eight charming dogs residing at Edinburgh’s Dog and Cat Home are currently seeking adoption, ready to begin a new life in their forever homes.
From Staffies to Shepherds, there are no dogs more deserving of love than those at the Home who have faced things that no dog should have to go through: from the hardships of living on the streets as a stray, to the loss of their beloved owners.
The Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home works endlessly all year round to help keep pets in their loving homes, but sadly is experiencing a record number of surrender requests from owners no longer able to care for their pets.
This comes as a result of the rise in the number of households that welcomed new pets to their family during Covid-19 lockdown, and the subsequent adjustment when the world opened up again, coupled with the financial devastation of the cost-of-living crisis.
Consistently at capacity and struggling to take in any more pets until others are rehomed, the charity is calling out for families thinking about welcoming a new pet into their lives to consider re-homing as an option before they seek to buy a pet.
Here are the eight dogs who would like nothing more than to become the newest member of your family.
1. Storm
Storm is a stunning one-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Shepherd. She had a tough start to life as she was brought to the Home as a stray last year. She can be wary of new people and nervous in new situations. Storm needs a patient and understanding person who can help her work on this. Storm is a clever and energetic girl looking for an active owner who will enjoy giving her all the exercise and stimulation she needs each day. She’s affectionate, playful and will be a devoted friend to the right person.
2. Peter
Patiently waiting more than 650 days for the right family to welcome him into their life, 12-year-old Lurcher, Peter, first came to the home in 2022 as a stray and has been holding out for the right person to take him home ever since. Despite being one of the oldest residents of the home, both in age and time spent there, Nonnie Kent the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home’s Rehoming Manager says Peter still has a lot of life left in him: “Peter is a sweetheart with a loveable nature who deserves to spend his golden years surrounded by comfort and love. Despite his age, he still enjoys walks, sniffing around our paddock, and playing with his favourite soft toys. He can be easily overwhelmed so he just needs an owner who’s willing to work with him at his pace.”
3. Bailey
Beautiful Bailey has been with the Home for almost a year and he’s hoping to find his forever home. He’s a medium-build, five-year-old Staffy with a heart as big as his eyes! Bailey needs an experienced and active owner who will enjoy getting out with him and working on his training. Bailey can be boisterous when he gets excited and needs to go to a home where he will be the only pet. He has so much love to give and he will make a loyal companion for the right owner.
4. Graham
Graham is a five-year-old Lurcher who has won over the hearts of the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home team. He first came to the Home as a stray, and he’s easily overwhelmed and anxious. Graham is looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home. He’s a playful boy who loves running free and playing with toys. He’s been working hard on his training and needs a person who’s willing to keep this up with him. Graham is incredibly affectionate once he gets to know someone and despite his size, he aspires to be a lapdog.