Co-owner Melanie Raymond with Best in Show winner Viking the Australian Shepherd.

Taking place over four days from March 7-10 at the NEC Birmingham, more than 24,000 dogs attended this year’s Crufts event from more than 50 countries – making it the largest of its kind in the world.

Along with the judging to decide the best of breeds, groups and show, there was action in the Young Kennel Club Ring, obedience competitions, dog activities, the Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme, and over 500 trade stands offering information, products and advice on everything canine-related.

On Sunday the prestigious Best in Show award was presented - with the winners of the seven group sections battling it out for the ultimate accolade.

Here's who won what at the 133rd edition.

Who won Crufts Best in Show 2024?

The Crufts Best in Show rosette went to an Australian Shepherd called Viking (or Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne to give him his full title), co-owned by Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley.

In an event where there were dogs from all over the world, the winner was local - with Viking coming from Solihull, just a few miles away from the Birmingham NEC venue.

It was just the second time in history that an Australian Shepherd as taken the top prize.

Handler and co-owner Melanie, said: “Pinch me! This is everyone's dream. Crufts is the one we all want to win!

“My grandma started showing with Beagles and I feel like I’ve accomplished something she never managed – I’m hoping she is looking down on me.”

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, added: “Tonight’s final was a fitting end for another fantastic year at Crufts.

“Congratulations to Viking who saw this year’s competition end on a real high, taking the prestigious Best in Show award alongside his handler, Melanie. It has been fantastic to watch their strong relationship together in the ring, and they are very deserving winners.

“All of the dogs and their owners and handlers should be incredibly proud to have taken part in such a momentous final – it really is an incredible achievement, and one we are sure they’ll treasure for years to come.

Who won Reserve Best in Show?

Second place at Crufts 2024 went to Jack Russell Terrier, Zen, co-owned by Hiroshi Tsuyuki and Kao Miichi, from Japan.

Hiroshi said: "I feel over the moon. It's brilliant, I was just thinking of doing my handling and doing my best."

Who won each of the groups?

The seven dogs who won their respective groups - and went forward to the final of Best in Show were as follows:

Utility Group: French Bulldog - Ch/esp Ch Chelmbull Rocket Man Ww (Miss A & Mr D, Mr A & Mrs L Cund & Harrop), known as Elton.

Toy Group: Papillon - Is Ch Fashion First High Priority (Mrs A M Gudbergsdottir), known as Raffa.

Gundog Group: Weimaraner - Sh Ch Gunalt Hendricks (Messrs D R & G A Alcorn & Ingram), known as Hendricks.

Working Group: Leonberger - Ch Corleone Navigator at Kalizmar (Imp Can) (Mr L & Miss K Studholme & Rushby), known as Neville.

Pastoral Group: Australian Shepherd - Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne (Imp Rus) (Mrs M, Mr J & Mrs K Raymond, Shaw & Kirtley), known as Viking.

Terrier Group: Jack Russell Terrier - Multi Ch Original Master's Voice Lovesong Monamour (Ms Kao Miichi), known as Zen.

Hound Group: Basset Griffon Vendeen (Grand) - Ch Forget-Me-Not V Tum-Tum's Vriendjes (Mrs A N Huikeshoven), known as Getme

What does the winner of Crufts receive?

It may be a prestigious title but triumphing at Crufts certainly doesn't make you rich.