National Take Your Pet to Work Day 2025: Here are 7 expert tips to ease your dog into office life

Some dogs love a trip to the office! | Canva/Getty Images

Everybody loves an office dog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s National Bring Your Pet to Work Day (Friday, June 20) - the perfect time to offer some tips to help owners smoothly and safely introduce their furry friend to the workplace.

Whether it’s a first-time visit or a regular fixture, their top tips aim to ensure a stress-free experience for both pooch, owner and colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research shows 91 per cent of employees in pet-friendly workplaces say they feel supported in their wellbeing, compared to just 53 per cent in non-pet-friendly offices- and bringing dogs to work has been proven to boost morale, lower stress, improve attitudes, and increase overall productivity.

However, it only works when both employers and colleagues are on board, so proper preparation is key to ensuring the dog feels safe, comfortable, and calm.

Being unprepared can affect the dog’s behaviour, disrupt the work environment, and undermine the benefits of a pet-friendly policy.

Ben McFarlane, expert from ACME Kennels , said: “As long as you have permission from an employer, bringing a dog to work offers proven benefits for everyone in the workplace, but success depends on proper preparation, whether that be creating a calm, safe space for the pup or clearly communicating the dog’s needs and boundaries to colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your dog’s wellbeing should be the top priority at work, so always watch for signs of stress or frustration, and take steps to ensure they’re calm and settled, also minimising distractions for colleagues. To help make the transition into the workplace smooth, we've created a checklist of essentials to prepare your dog for the office or to improve their experience in a workplace setting.”

Here are seven tips to benefit you, your dog and your work colleagues.

Create a safe space

To keep your dog comfortable, provide a designated area with easy access to water, toys, and their familiar blanket or bed, which helps them feel secure. Ensure the space is quiet, safe, away from busy walkways, and free from hazards like exposed wiring or excessive heat.

Communicate with colleagues

Before bringing your dog to work, have a clear conversation with colleagues about their comfort levels and any allergies. Make sure everyone understands your dog’s needs, boundaries, and what behaviour to expect. If your dog has food allergies or sensitivities, let your team know to help keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introduce colleagues gradually

To help your dog adjust to the office, start with calm, one-on-one introductions to colleagues. Meeting people gradually prevents overwhelm and encourages positive interactions.

Bring supplies

To help your dog settle in at work, pack the essentials, for example, a water bowl, food, poo bags, a few toys, and a chew. Without proper supplies, they may get bored and act out, so being prepared is key to keeping them content and well-behaved.

Nail basic commands and training

No matter your workplace, certain dog behaviours like barking, jumping, or running around are likely to cause disruption. While it's natural for dogs to be excited by new sights and smells, basic training such as "sit," "stay," and quiet commands can prevent issues and help ensure a well-behaved companion at work.

Walks

Before heading to the office, a long walk or run will tire your dog, help them relax, and give them a chance to relieve themselves. Exercising your dog beforehand expends excess energy, leading to a calmer pooch and fewer disruptions in the office Make sure to also take it out on lunch breaks for the same reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintain a consistent routine