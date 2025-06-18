Picking a name for a dog is a tricky business. | Canva/Getty Images

It’s a decision that will live with you for many years.

Picking a name is one of the first and most exciting steps when welcoming a new dog into your home.

And while many owners pick names based on how their pet looks, their favourite foods, or even pop culture trends, there's real science behind which names work best.

While there are thousands of dog names for boys and girls to choose from, some are much easier for dogs to pick up on.

So to help prospective pup owners, the experts at Pure have highlighted five things to consider when choosing a name for your dog.

Rosie Bescoby, at Pure Pet Food, explained: “Your dog’s name is one of the first words you will use to help them connect with you. It’s more than just a label; it’s a big part of how they learn to focus and follow your cues.

“Some names are simply easier for dogs to recognise. That’s why it’s important to choose one that not only matches their personality but also helps them respond quickly.”

Here’s what you should be thinking about.

Choose a name that’s short and punchy

Dogs find short names easier to discern. Research shows they respond more quickly to names with just one or two syllables. These names are easier for them to pick out from background noise or conversations.

Names like Luna, Bear, or Rocky create a clear sound that is easier for dogs to recognise, compared to longer names that might get lost or confused.

Use sharp vowel sounds that grab their attention

That’s why picking names like Rosie, Leo, or Lola often work so well. Having a stressed vowel at the end of your dog’s name makes it clearer and more attention-grabbing.

High-pitched or stressed vowel sounds are much easier for dogs to hear, especially in noisy environments.

Avoid names that clash with common cues

If your dog's name sounds too much like a common cue, they may get confused when you're trying to train them. For example, the name Faye can sound too much like "Stay", especially when said quickly.

You should also steer clear of names that rhyme with cues like Sit, Stay or Down, so your dog can tell the difference between their name and what you want them to do.

Repetition and rhythm help learning stick

Dogs learn best through consistency and repetition, and the same goes for the structure of their name.

Names with rhythmic or duplicated sounds, such as Coco, Lulu or Nana, are often easier for dogs to lock onto. These repeated syllables create a recognisable pattern that reinforces name recognition through tone and cadence.

Watch how your dog responds to the sound

While choosing a name your dog responds to can help, what really matters is what the name comes to mean. For dogs, the word itself isn’t as important as what follows it. The key is to teach your dog that hearing their name leads to something positive like food, play, praise, or affection.