Dogs for Families 2025: Here are the 26 best and worst breeds of adorable dog for owners with young children - from Husky to loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:19 BST

If you have - or are planning to have - children then it should have a big influence on what breeds of dog you welcome into your family.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they are more or less suitable for households with small children.

Here are the 26 best and worst breeds of dog for owners with young families,

We're starting with the pups that make the perfect family pets. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

1. Labrador Retriever

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

2. Beagle

The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise.

3. French Bulldog

With its combination of loyalty, intelligence and sweet nature, the Newfoundland is a great family dog. They may be huge, but they are also gentle and protective of children.

4. Newfoundland

