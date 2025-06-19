We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they are more or less suitable for households with small children.

Here are the 26 best and worst breeds of dog for owners with young families,

1 . Labrador Retriever We're starting with the pups that make the perfect family pets. Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

2 . Beagle A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

3 . French Bulldog The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise.