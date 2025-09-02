It’s a big committment taking on a pet cat - they’ll be relying on you for pretty much everything for years to come.

So it’s worth doing your research before welcoming a feline friend into your home - joining an army of owners who look after an estimated 10 million in the UK (making them the second most popular pet after the dog).

The International Cat Association, who are the world's largest genetic registry of pedigreed cats, recognises 73 different breeds of kitty, so there’s plenty of choice out there.

While cats have a reputation of being more independent than their canine colleagues, some breeds tend to be far more demanding that others - from hard-to-care-for coats and challenging behaviour, tp health issues and even aggression.

For nervous inexperienced owners it’s worth considering a cat that’s easy to care for that will quickly become a loving and undemanding pal.

Here are the 11 best breeds of cat for first-time owners.

1 . American Shorthair Low-maintenance, naturally healthy, and adaptable to whatever life has to throw at them, the American Shorthair is the ultimate beginner's choice. The have a supremely chilld temperament and don't need much in the way of grooming. These kitties are maybne the the easiest of breeds for inexperienced cat owners.

2 . British Shorthair British Shorthairs are the pedigree version of the traditional British domestic cat - and the most popular cat in the UK. Calm and affectionate but not overly needy, these cats are idealfor beginners wanting a low-energy cat. Their plush coats are simple to manage, and they fit easily into your family life. They are very nearly as easy to look adter as their similarly-names American cousins.

3 . Exotic Shorthair The Exotic Shorthair cat makes it a clean swoop for Shorthairs on the podium for best cats for newbie owners. With a Persian-like personality but a short, easy-to-care-for coat, Exotic Shorthairs are affectionate, sweet, and relaxed. They're a wonderful match for new cat owners who want a cuddly companion without grooming challenges.

4 . Ragdoll Famously gentle and loving, the Ragdoll is a wonderful entry-level pet. They enjoy being handled and adapt easily to different homes. Their long fur requires brushing, but their calm personalities make them one of the best beginner cats.