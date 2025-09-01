Some of the best breeds of dog for first time owners.placeholder image
Some of the best breeds of dog for first time owners. | Canva/Getty Images

My First Dog 2025: Here are 14 species of adorable dog perfect for inexperienced first-time owners - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:07 BST

You don’t need to be a big expert with years of experience to raise and look after these pups.

Choosing to welcome a dog into your home - and your heart - is a big decision.

You are committing yourself to looking after an animal who will rely on you for pretty much everything for years to come.

It’s a daunting prospect for new dog owners and it’s worth doing your research before picking the perfect breed for you - there are 221 different pedigree dogs to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of homework to do.

For inexperienced first-time owners it’s worth looking for a breed known to be easy to train, eager to please, naturally friendly and relatively low maintenance.

Here are 14 breeds that tick all those boxes.

1. Labrador Retriever

The most popular dog in the Britain - and probably the world - is also a pretty good choice for a first time owner. There are no shortage of reasons why people just love Labrador Retrievers, who have the perfect combination of brains, beauty and friendliness for sa first time owner. It should be noted though that they need regular exercise and sometimes find it hard to be left alone formore than a couple of hours. | Canva/Getty Images

2. Shih Tzu

For a first time owner looking for a 'house dog', the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that is hard to beat. They don't ned a hig amount of space or exercise, are highly intelligent and are pretty easy to train. This wee dog is the complete package. | Canva/Getty Images

3. Papillon

The Papillon is arguably the best small dog breed for new dog owners - particularly those with limited space. They are friendly and happy dogs, who are demonstrative and show very little aggression. These are pups that are also surprisingly easy to train, with minimal grooming needs. | Canva/Getty Images

4. Bernese Mountain Dog

Conversely, if you are a first time owner will plenty of space and are keen to go 'extra large' then the Berenese Mountain Dog is a great choice. They are easy-going, eager-to-please and gentle, while their intelligence makles them relatively easy to train. They are good with kids too, and surprisingly lazy. Their coat is the only part of them that's fairly high maintenance - prepare to spend a fair bit of time brushing and hoovering away the hair. | Canva/Getty Images

