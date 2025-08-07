This Friday (August 8) is International Cat Day - a day to raise awareness about our feline friends and learn about ways to help and protect them.
With around 10 million cats currently living in UK homes, they are second only to dogs when it comes to popularity.
Often they are thought of as being less loving than their canine colleagues, but this isn’t necessarily the case.
In fact many breeds are known for their affectionate nature and are just as keen to snuggle up to their owners as a Labrador or Poodle.
Here are the 16 breeds that tend to be most loving.
1. Abyssinian
You've head of velcro dogs? Now meet a velcro cat. The adorable Abyssinian is the breed least likely to let you go to the toilet by yourself. Their owner must be protected at all times! | Canva/Getty Images
2. Ragdoll
Pretty much the perfect pet, the Ragdoll has been bred to be affectionate companions, but also to be relatively low-maintenance and self-sufficient. They love children and are likely to always see your lap as being their evening relaxing spot. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Maine Coon
Native to America, where they are the one of the oldest breeds of domesticated cat, the Maine Coon is known to be a real gentle giant. This is a big cat with a satisfyingly dense coat - the perfect combination for a cuddle and their high levels of affection mean that they rarely refuse. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Sphynx
The fact that the Sphynx doesn't have any hair means it can get a bit chilly - and its owner's body heat is just the ticket for it to warm up. That means there will always be cuddles. Plus this breed of cat just naturally loves snuggles - and play - even if it's warm enough, so expect plenty of purrs at the same time. These are seriously loving cats. Sadly, there are also issues with having no hair, with these cats predisposed to skin problems and sunburn. | Canva/Getty Images