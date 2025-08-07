4 . Sphynx

The fact that the Sphynx doesn't have any hair means it can get a bit chilly - and its owner's body heat is just the ticket for it to warm up. That means there will always be cuddles. Plus this breed of cat just naturally loves snuggles - and play - even if it's warm enough, so expect plenty of purrs at the same time. These are seriously loving cats. Sadly, there are also issues with having no hair, with these cats predisposed to skin problems and sunburn. | Canva/Getty Images