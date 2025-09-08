Is My Dog In Pain? Here are 8 signs that your adorable dog is in pain - from trembling to panting

Your dog has a number of way of letting you know its feeling pain. | Canva/Getty Images

These are the most common signs that your pup is in pain.

September is ‘Animal Pain Awareness Month’ and dog owners have been urged to be aware of the sometimes subtle ways in which their pets can communicate pain.

Unfortunately, dogs may instinctively try to hide signs of pain, which means symptoms can easily be missed.

Pain can manifest through physical and behavioural changes and affect dogs of any age. By learning to recognise these signs, owners can better support their dogs’ health and wellbeing.

Ross Hallifax at Purely Pets explained: “As a dog owner, you are their voice and their health advocate. Recognising these signs early can help ensure your dog receives the care they need and gets back to feeling their best. Owners are encouraged to consult their vet if symptoms persist or worsen, and to keep a record of any behavioural or physical changes to aid diagnosis and treatment.

Here’s what to look out for.

Vocalisations

Some dogs will become more vocal when they are in pain, expressing it through yelping, whining, growling or howling. However, some dogs may try to hide their pain and not vocalise, so it's important to monitor other symptoms.

Mobility issues or lethargy

Limping, reluctance to walk, slower movement, or difficulty lying down or getting up could signal arthritis, injury, tick-borne illness, or neurological conditions such as stroke.

Behavioural changes

Sudden aggression, withdrawal, or changes in temperament may indicate discomfort. These behaviours are often linked to conditions like ear infections, arthritis, or stomach upset.

Heavy panting or altered breathing

While panting is normal, excessive panting without reason may point to pain, heatstroke, respiratory issues, or nausea. Shallow breathing could suggest discomfort when taking a breath.

Posture changes

A hunched back, lowered head, or stiff stance may be signs of pain. Dogs may shift weight forward or adopt a “sawhorse” posture to protect sore areas.

Shaking or trembling

This can be a response to pain or a symptom of more serious conditions such as poisoning, kidney disease, or pancreatitis.

Excessive grooming

Dogs often lick wounds to soothe themselves. While this is expected with visible injuries, persistent licking may also indicate stress, anxiety, or boredom.