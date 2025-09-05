4 . Kingsnake

There are 26 different species of Kingsnake, which come in a variety of sizes and colours. The most popular to keep as a pet is the California Kingsnake - due to how easy and undemanding it is to look after. They are curious, attractive, and usually tame animals that get used to handling quickly. Growing to around 3–6 feet, expect to pay from £70–£200 depending on patternation. They got their name due to their habit of predating on other snakes - hence 'king' of the snakes. | Canva/Getty Images