According to latest figures there are around 700,000 pet snakes in the UK - that’s a snake in around 1.4 per cent of households.
They many not be about to overtake dogs, cats, fish and birds (in that order) as the most popular pets in Britain, but they still clearly have a huge fanbase.
Snakes tend to have a bad reputation and while some deserve it (you wouldn’t want a Rattlesnake draped around your neck while watching television) many are completely harmless - even affectionate - animals.
Far from being the cold and slimy creatures of legend, they are warm and smooth - eminently pattable in fact.
If you are looking to get a pet snake it’s first important to get all the equipment you need - we’re talking a fully-equpped vivarium enclosure, property secured, with a water dish, a heating element, thermostat, and lighting. You can ask your local pet shop for advice on exactly what you need.
Then you’re ready to welcome a snake into your life - here are 10 of the most popular.
1. Corn Snake
The corn snake is perhaps the classic snake for beginners, being friendly, hardy, and easy to handle. They grow to around 3–5 feet and are rarely aggressive - costing around £50–£150 to buy. Native to North America, they are also known as th Red Rat Snake due to its handy talent at keeping vermin populations down. They are one of the most popular pet snakes in the world. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Garter Snake
I deal for those will less space, the Garter Snake tends to only grow to around 2-3 feet long and are lively, active and engaging pets. They get on well in groups too, so you don't need to restrict yourself to one. Expect to pay around £30–£100 for one of these stunning creatures, native to North and Central America, | Canva/Getty Images
3. Ball Python
The Ball Python is the most popular pet snake in the world - and the second most popular pet reptile after the bearded dragon. They are the smallest of the pythons, reaching just 3-4 metres in length and are non-venemous constrictors (meaning they squeeze their - mainly small mammals and birds - prey to death). They are docile, calm and don't mind being handled. Prices vary wildly depending on the rarity of their skin patternation - from £80 thousands of pounds. They get their name from their habit of forming a ball if threatened. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Kingsnake
There are 26 different species of Kingsnake, which come in a variety of sizes and colours. The most popular to keep as a pet is the California Kingsnake - due to how easy and undemanding it is to look after. They are curious, attractive, and usually tame animals that get used to handling quickly. Growing to around 3–6 feet, expect to pay from £70–£200 depending on patternation. They got their name due to their habit of predating on other snakes - hence 'king' of the snakes. | Canva/Getty Images