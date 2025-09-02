Welcoming a New Dog: Expert tips on bringing a dog home for the first time

Some tips for welcoming a new dog to your home. | Canva/Getty Images

You’ve got your new puppy home - so what next?

Summer and early autumn are the most popular time to welcome a new dog, with many of us currently listening to the pattering of tiny paws.

It’s a daunting time for inexperienced pet parents who want to do the best to bring up a happy and healthy dog.

To help out dog behaviourist Rosie Bescoby from Pure Pet Food has shared some crucial advice for the first few days and weeks.

She explained: "Bringing a new dog home is an incredibly exciting time for any family. However, the way your dog is introduced to its new home and family can have a lasting impact on its behaviour, confidence, and ability to bond. A poorly managed introduction can lead to stress and anxiety for both the pet and the owners.

"Creating a calm, predictable, and positive environment from the moment they walk through the door is the foundation for a happy, well-adjusted family pet. It's about building trust and making your dog feel secure in its new surroundings."

Here are her five key tips.

Create a dedicated safe space

A new home is a whirlwind of new sights and smells for a dog. Without a quiet place to retreat to, they can become stressed, which might show up as hiding, whining, or destructive chewing.

Before your new dog arrives, set up a designated safe zone for them. This could be a crate or a cosy corner of a room with a comfortable bed, fresh water, and a few chew toys. This should be their sanctuary, a place where they can decompress without being disturbed.

Careful introductions to the family

Rushing introductions, especially with excited children, can be scary for a new dog. If they feel cornered or overwhelmed by an interaction, it can cause fear and damage your early bond.

Introductions should be calm and on your dog's terms. Ask everyone to let the dog approach them first, avoiding direct eye contact and sudden movements.

It’s especially important to teach children how to interact respectfully and to always supervise them together. A great tip for younger children is to practise gentle stroking on a teddy bear first.

Establish a predictable routine

Dogs are creatures of habit and feel safest with a predictable schedule. If feeding, walking, and sleep times are all over the place, it can cause confusion and anxiety, making it harder for your dog to settle in.

From day one, try to establish a consistent routine. Regular feeding times, scheduled potty breaks, and a set bedtime will help your dog feel secure and understand what’s expected of them.

Plan gradual introductions to other pets

Introducing a new dog to pets already in the household can be tricky if not handled with care. A face-to-face meeting in a small space can trigger territorial behaviour and lead to fights.

The first meeting should always happen on neutral ground, like a park or a quiet street. Keep both dogs on their leads and let them sniff each other for short periods, rewarding them for calm behaviour.

Back home, keep early interactions brief and supervised. It's best to separate your pets when you're not around to monitor them.

Start positive reinforcement training immediately

If a new dog has complete freedom without any guidance, bad habits can form quickly and can be difficult to correct later.