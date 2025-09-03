A recent sleep survey from Time4Sleep revealed that around 15 per cent of people share a bed with their pet.

Sleeping with your pet can offer numerous benefits. For many, the companionship of a furry friend can provide a sense of security and comfort, reducing feelings of loneliness and anxiety.

Pets, particularly dogs, may also offer warmth and relaxation, contributing to better sleep quality.

Research suggests that having a pup in the bedroom can even lead to a more restful night's sleep for some individuals, as the presence of a beloved animal can induce a feeling of calmness and contentment.

Of course, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds , some make better bed buddies than others - good luck on getting a good night’s sleep with a couple of excitable young spaniels.

To help those thinking of having their pup in the bed, luxury bed linen brand Secret Linen Store has published research that revealed the best dogs to share your sheets with.

Analysing factors such as levels of drooling, shedding, barking, energy and cross-referencing that with size, the research reveals which breeds you’re going to have the best night’s sleep with.

Here’s what the resulting ‘pup all night’ scores indicated are the 11 best pedigree canine bedfellows for a peaceful night’s sleep. Just remember to let those sleeping dogs lie!

1 . Maltese Taking the top spot as the best dog breed to have in your bed is the Maltese pooches. Their small size means they'll never hog the duvet. Added with a lack of shedding and drooling, they officially the perfect dogs to have a good nap with. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Yorkshire Terrier The tiny Yorkshire Terrier scored well in all categories for being a great canine bedmate. It only missed out on top spot because they can be slightly too energetic for long lies on a Sunday - expect a lick to politely ask you for a walk. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Pomeranian The only issue with the Pomeranian is that can enjoy the occasional bark at night - should they hear (or imagine) a noise. If you can keep them quiet though, these tiny dogs are great company at night- and take up less space than an extra pillow. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales