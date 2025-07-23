Hypoallergenic Cats: Vet explains science behind the felines least likely to make you sneeze

Some cats shed lots of fur that can cause allergies. | Canva/Getty Images

Even people who have problematic allergies can have a cat - it’s just about understanding the science.

More than a third of UK households include a cat or a dog, but over a third of pet owners experience allergic reactions to their pets—according to Allergy UK.

Cats are the most common culprit - with up to 20 per cent of the population allergic to them thanks to the Fel d 1 allergem that they naturally produce, which can cause rhinitis, conjunctivitis, and asthma.

But science is transforming the lives of those who wish to have a cat.

Dr Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, explained: “I’ve met pet owners who’ve been told they can never own cats, yet with the right approach, many do go on to live happily with feline companions. The key isn’t avoiding cats altogether—it’s understanding which cats produce fewer allergens and how to create an allergy‑friendly environment.”

She added: “The encouraging reality is that whilst some people still experience symptoms despite choosing hypoallergenic breeds, many others do find relief. Understanding why some succeed whilst others struggle helps us guide people towards better outcomes. With proper preparation, realistic expectations, and commitment to management strategies, many allergy sufferers can enjoy the companionship of cats. It’s about approaching it scientifically, rather than hoping breed names alone will solve the problem.”

Here’s her advice.

Certain breeds generally produce lower Fel d 1 levels, but individual variation is massive

While breeds such as the Siberian, Russian Blue, and Balinese have been associated with lower average Fel d 1 production, studies show as much as an 80-fold difference in cat-to-cat levels—and that this variation doesn’t consistently align with breed, sex, or age. So, two Siberian cats may have very different allergen output.

Female and neutered cats are naturally more allergy‑friendly

Research shows that intact males produce the highest Fel d 1 levels, while neutered males and females typically produce significantly less.

Regular grooming substantially reduces airborne allergens

Weekly bathing and daily brushing remove allergen‑laden dander and saliva from the coat, significantly reducing Fel d 1 in the home.

Environmental management creates genuinely cat‑friendly homes

Using HEPA air purifiers, frequent washing of bedding, and restricting cats from bedrooms are proven to cut allergen exposure—especially when used alongside low‑allergenic cats.

Individual allergen testing provides reliable compatibility data

Progressive breeders now test kittens—often via saliva—for Fel d 1 levels, giving prospective owners concrete data about specific animals rather than relying solely on breed assumptions.

Do your research

Spend extended time with potential companions: Organise longer visits, as brief encounters often don’t trigger reactions that may develop over time.