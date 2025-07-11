Kitten Names 2025: Here are the 10 most popular cat names of the year - from Bella to Tilly

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across Britain.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs , with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

So it’s worth doing a bit of research before choosing your perfect pet.

Of course, once you’ve picked your cat, there’s the tricky matter of picking the perfect name - you’ll certainly be shouting it enough (often followed by a largely-ingored ‘NO’).

To help you out Pet Health Club , the UK’s leading pet health plan provider, has revealed the most popular cat names of the year so far.

They’ve analysed data from across their nationwide network of over 800 vet practices who care for tens of thousands of pups.

Here are the 10 most popular.

1 . Luna The most popular cat name in 2025 - as it was last year - is Luna. Of Latin origin, is simply means 'moon'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bella Secind spot in the cat name charts goes to Bella. It's an Italian name that means 'beautiful' - which all cats are. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Milo The final cat name podium place goes to Milo. Nobody seems very sure where the name came from, but it could be Latin, meaning 'soldier'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Poppy The fourth most popular cat name of 2025 is Poppy. It's of Latin and Old English origin, and means 'red flower'. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales