Kitten Names 2025: Here are the 10 most popular cat names of the year - from Bella to Tilly

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:27 BST

Stumped for a name for your new cat? Here are some ideas.

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across Britain.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

Acording to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

So it’s worth doing a bit of research before choosing your perfect pet.

Of course, once you’ve picked your cat, there’s the tricky matter of picking the perfect name - you’ll certainly be shouting it enough (often followed by a largely-ingored ‘NO’).

To help you out Pet Health Club, the UK’s leading pet health plan provider, has revealed the most popular cat names of the year so far.

They’ve analysed data from across their nationwide network of over 800 vet practices who care for tens of thousands of pups.

Here are the 10 most popular.

The most popular cat name in 2025 - as it was last year - is Luna. Of Latin origin, is simply means 'moon'.

1. Luna

Secind spot in the cat name charts goes to Bella. It's an Italian name that means 'beautiful' - which all cats are.

2. Bella

The final cat name podium place goes to Milo. Nobody seems very sure where the name came from, but it could be Latin, meaning 'soldier'.

3. Milo

The fourth most popular cat name of 2025 is Poppy. It's of Latin and Old English origin, and means 'red flower'.

4. Poppy

