Recognizing stress cues early is crucial to ensuring your dog’s well-being - but it’s not always obvious to owners.

Dogs are sensitive, intuitive animals and they rely on us to read their cues.

By learning to spot the subtle signs of stress and responding with care, you can help your pet feel safe and loved.

To help out, Holistic Dog Expert, Yasmin El-Saie, has shared the subtle signs your pet may display if they are feeling anxious.

She explained: “Dogs may not speak our language, but they’re always communicating. While we often recognize obvious signs of distress like barking, whining, or destructive behaviour, dogs also show more subtle signs of stress that are easy to overlook”.

If your dog’s stress seems severe or persistent, professional guidance is key. There could be underlying medical or psychological issues that need attention.

Here are the 8 signs to look out for.

1. Yawning When Not Tired - Yawning can be more than just a sign of sleepiness. Dogs often yawn when they're feeling nervous or overwhelmed, especially in unfamiliar situations or environments.

2. Lip Licking or Nose Licking - Frequent licking of the lips or nose, particularly when there's no food around, can be a calming signal—your dog's way of self-soothing.

3. Pacing - Restless pacing, especially back and forth in a specific pattern, can indicate anxiety. Dogs may pace before a thunderstorm, during vet visits, or when left alone.