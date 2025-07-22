Is your dog stressed?placeholder image
Is your dog stressed? | Canva/Getty Images

Is My Dog Stressed? Here are 8 telltale signs your adorable dog is feeling anxious - from yawning to shedding 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 17:01 BST

Think your dog is stressed? Here are the signs that you are right.

Recognizing stress cues early is crucial to ensuring your dog’s well-being - but it’s not always obvious to owners.

Dogs are sensitive, intuitive animals and they rely on us to read their cues.

By learning to spot the subtle signs of stress and responding with care, you can help your pet feel safe and loved.

To help out, Holistic Dog Expert, Yasmin El-Saie, has shared the subtle signs your pet may display if they are feeling anxious.

She explained: “Dogs may not speak our language, but they’re always communicating. While we often recognize obvious signs of distress like barking, whining, or destructive behaviour, dogs also show more subtle signs of stress that are easy to overlook”.

If your dog’s stress seems severe or persistent, professional guidance is key. There could be underlying medical or psychological issues that need attention.

Here are the 8 signs to look out for.

Yawning can be more than just a sign of sleepiness. Dogs often yawn when they’re feeling nervous or overwhelmed, especially in unfamiliar situations or environments.

1. Yawning When Not Tiredc

Yawning can be more than just a sign of sleepiness. Dogs often yawn when they’re feeling nervous or overwhelmed, especially in unfamiliar situations or environments. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Frequent licking of the lips or nose, particularly when there’s no food around, can be a calming signal—your dog’s way of self-soothing.

2. Lip Licking or Nose Licking

Frequent licking of the lips or nose, particularly when there’s no food around, can be a calming signal—your dog’s way of self-soothing. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Restless pacing, especially back and forth in a specific pattern, can indicate anxiety. Dogs may pace before a thunderstorm, during vet visits, or when left alone.

3. Pacing -

Restless pacing, especially back and forth in a specific pattern, can indicate anxiety. Dogs may pace before a thunderstorm, during vet visits, or when left alone. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If your dog’s eyes are wide and the whites are showing (often called “whale eye”), it’s a classic sign of discomfort or tension.

4. Dilated Pupils or ‘Whale Eye’

If your dog’s eyes are wide and the whites are showing (often called “whale eye”), it’s a classic sign of discomfort or tension. | Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DogsDog loversDog ownersPuppies
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice