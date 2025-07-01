4 . Scottish Fold

Taylor Swift's favourite breed of cat is named after its distictive 'folded' ears caused by a genetic mutation. This is a feline that is so affectionate that it really doesn't like being left alone - preferring to be curled up on or against its beloved owner at all times. If you want a cat that you can leave in the house while you go out to work, this probably isn't the breed for you. Prospective owners should also be aware that due to the selective breeding this cat is prone to Osteochondrodysplasia (Scottish Fold Disease), causing abnormal bone growth and skeletal deformities, arthritis and severe pain.