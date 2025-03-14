Four of the most hypoallergenic breeds of cat.placeholder image
Hypoallergenic Cats 2025: Here are 13 of the best breeds of cute cat for allergy sufferers - including the Selkirk Rex 🐱

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST

Allergy sufferers can have cats too...

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

There are also many pets available for adoption from one of the many cat rescue and rehoming centres across the UK.

One thing to consider when choosing a specific breed is whether any of your household suffer from allergies - as cat hair and the protein ‘fel s 1’ that felines secrete can cause sniffles and sneezes.

While no cat breed is 100 per cent hypoallergenic, these are the 13 likely to cause minimal issues.

With their luxuriant thick fur, Siberian cats wouldn't seem to be an obviously hypoallergenic species. They are pretty good for allegy sufferers though, producing less of the protein that typically causes human sniffles than other cats. They need plenty of grooming but produce surprisingly little dander.

1. Siberian

Also known as the 'long-haired Siamese' Balinese cats have silky, low-shedding coats. They are known for their affectionate nature, intelligence, and love of human companionship - and shouldn't cause too much sneezing. Sadly, as they are a brachycephalic (flat-faced) breed they are predisposed to a range of health problems, including nonreal injury, dermatitis, compressed airways and deformed jaws.

2. Balinese

Bengals have a short, fine coat that requires minimal grooming. This coat has reduced dander and minimal shedding, making them a good choice for allergy sufferers. A mix between domestic cats and Asian leopard cats, their genetic closeness to wild cats means that thay can be aggressive and territorial.

3. Bengal

The supremely elegant Russian Blue has a short, dense coat that produces lower amounts of Fel d1 - the protein most likely to cause an allegic reation. These are cats that form a particularly strong bond with their owner.

4. Russian Blue

