We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.
By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.
The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.
Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.
Meanwhile, how long a dog lives is partly dependent on its breed - with some far more likely to reach a grand old age than others.
Research published in the journal Scientific Reports has used the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), a database holding information on over two million animals, to work out the average life expectance of some of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog.
Researchers took a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died over a five year period to come to their findings.
Here’s what they found to be the average lifespan of 19 of the most common dog breeds.