How Long Dogs Live 2025: Researchers found this is how long 19 popular breeds of adorable dog live on average - including the loving Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:55 BST

The vet records of more than 30,000 dogs contributed to the findings.

We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend.

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds.

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts the ability to adapt.

Meanwhile, how long a dog lives is partly dependent on its breed - with some far more likely to reach a grand old age than others.

Research published in the journal Scientific Reports has used the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), a database holding information on over two million animals, to work out the average life expectance of some of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog.

Researchers took a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died over a five year period to come to their findings.

Here’s what they found to be the average lifespan of 19 of the most common dog breeds.

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years. The cheery wee dogs were originally bred for fox hunting in North Devon.

1. Jack Russell Terrier

Another terrier takes second spot. Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming high up in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years. It orginated in the nineteenth century in - unsurprisingly - the English county of Yorkshire.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

The world's most intelligent dog breed, the Border Collie is also one of the most long lived - with an expected life of 12.10 years. Bred first on the border between England and Scotland, it's often very successfully used to herd sheep.

3. Border Collie

The wonderfully bouncy Springer Spaniel is expected to live around 11.92 years. Before becoming loved family pets, they were used to flush out (or 'spring' - hence the name) and retrieve game by hunters.

4. Springer Spaniel

