Healthy Cats 2025: Here are the 10 breeds of cute cat that shouldn't need many vet visits - including the Siamese

By David Hepburn

Published 20th Mar 2025, 15:42 BST

These felines have little in the way of predisposed health issues.

We’re a nation of cat lovers - with more than 10 million feline friends belonging to households across the UK.

It means they are the second most popular household pet after dogs, with a whole range of different breeds to choose from.

According to The International Cat Association there are 73 ‘standardised breeds’, along with a bewildering number of crosses.

Unfortunately, selective breeding means that some cats are prone to certain health problems, something prospective owners of Scottish Fold, Munchkin, Persian and Sphynx cats should be aware of.

Others are naturally healthy, and are far less likely to develop debilitating conditions.

Here are 10 of the healthiest.

The American Shorthair is a sturdy, adaptable breed with a strong immune system and few hereditary health issues. They have a muscular build and a lifespan of 15–20 years. Originally bred as working cats to control rodents, they are naturally hardy. With a proper diet and regular exercise, they rarely experience major health concerns. | Canva/Getty Images

Russian Blues are one of the healthiest cat breeds, known for their robust immune system and long lifespan of 15–20 years. They have minimal genetic health issues and a sleek, muscular build. Russian Blues are naturally resistant to many common feline illnesses and rarely suffer from obesity due to their active nature. | Canva/Getty Images

Siamese cats are known for their sleek bodies, high energy levels, and long lifespan of 15–20 years. They are naturally athletic and have strong genetics, making them less prone to common feline diseases. Siamese cats maintain a healthy weight due to their active nature and love of play. | Canva/Getty Images

Bengals are one of the healthiest cat breeds, known for their strong, muscular build and high energy levels. They have a lifespan of 12–16 years and are less prone to genetic disorders. Bengals are naturally athletic and highly intelligent. | Canva/Getty Images

