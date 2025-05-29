We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing you might like to consider when it comes to picking a pup is what roles you want them to carry out.

While some potential owners are happy just to have a friendly pet that will curl up next to them on the couch, some want them to help make themselves feel safe in their own home (although the two are not necessarily mutually exclusive).

Certain dogs have literally been bred to guard humans and their properties from threats - while others will easily be distracted by a sausage.

Here are 18 of the best - and worst - guard dog breeds.

1 . German Shepherd Starting with the best dogs to guard your home and family - and the brest breed for the job. When most people think of a guard dog they are probably picturing a German Shepherd - and for good reason. Popular with the army and police, if one of these dogs don't want you around, you'll quickly know about it. On the flip side, they are also very affectionate dogs who are great with kids. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Tibetan Mastiff A lion would be a great animal to guard a house, but the authorities take a dim view of postmen being eaten. The next best thing is the luxuriantly-maned Tibetan Mastiff, with their distinctive thick coat designed for cold mountainous climates. Used to guard Tibetan temples in their native country, they will repel unwanted guests with extreme ferocity before cuddling up next to you on the couch. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Chihuahua Don't tell the Chihuahua that it's a tiny dog - they THINK they're enormous. Incredibly alert, these cracking watch dogs will be instantly vocal if they feel threatened and can be surprisingly ferocious. This is a dog whose bark is probably as bad as its bite in the right circumstances. | Canva/Getty Images