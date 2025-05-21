We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Of course there’s also the practicalities of affordability, with different breeds commanding very difference prices - and upkeep costs like insurance.

A new study by pet insurance comparison website Pet Insurance Deals used data from Animal Friends to determine which dog breeds command the highest and lowest insurance premiums across more than 150 recognised breeds.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that will see you paying the highest monthly insurance premiums.

1 . Flat-Coated Retrievers The stunning Flat-Coated Retriever had the greatest insurance costs in the study, with the average monthly premium for accident and illness cover reaching £16.03. These gun dogs were first bred in England to retrieve fallen game from both land and water.

2 . Bernese Mountain Dog Bernese Mountain Dogs had the second highest premiums, coming in at £15.61 per month on average. These gentle giants originate in the Bern area of Switzerland and were used to pull carts before becoming adored companion pets.

3 . Great Dane Taking the final spot when it comes to the most expensive dogs to insure is the Great Dane - costing an average of £15.58 per month in premiums. One of the world's two largest breeds of dog (along with the Irish Wolfhound), the Great Dane is a german breed descended from dogs that were used to hunt bears, wild boar, and deer.