We’re a nation of dog lovers, with around one-in-three households including at least one four-legged friend .

By far the most popular pet in the UK, they make for wonderful companions, all the while improving both our mental and physical health - and that’s a scientific fact.

The army of dog owners continues to grow, with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds .

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

There’s also always the option of adopting a dog from a dog shelter for a minimal fee - for example from the Dogs Trust .

One thing to consider is that some dogs have webbed feet - an attribute more commonly associated with birds and aquatic mammals.

Having thin layers of connecting tissue between the toes – commonly known as webbed feet – can help dogs in a several ways.

Most obviously, it helps them swim more efficiently, meaning many dogs bred to retrieve items from water are web-footed. The shape of the foot means that they can paddle quicker, displacing more water than otherwise would be possible, and be more controlled in their movements.

It also helps dogs dig faster, while the greater surface area created makes it easier to walk on surfaces like sand, snow and mud.

This means that web-footed pups are also prized by hunters and those looking for the perfect search and rescue dogs for all terrains.

Here are 12 of the breeds of dog that have webbed feet.

1 . Labrador Retriever The world's most popular dog, the Labrador Retriever was originally used to retriever (hence the name) fish, fishing nets and even fishermen from the ice cold sea. This made their webbed feet invaluable - as well as their water repellent coat and rudder-like tail. These dogs are one of the strongest swimmers. | Canva/Getty Images

2 . Newfoundland Like the Labrador, the web-footed Newfoundland was used by fishermen to help them bring in the daily catch. Their thick coats mean they can stay in icy water for longer than almost any other dog - and these days they are frequestly used as search and resuce dogs. A real all-rounder. | Canva/Getty Images

3 . Golden Retriever What is true for the Labrador Retriever is also often true for their close cousins the Golden Retriever. That's certainly the case with their webbed feet, although they tend to be slightly less webbed than the Lab. | Canva/Getty Images